WhatsApp Testing Ability to Show Status Updates in Chats List

WhatsApp is also separately spotted adding a footnote to its Chats list to highlight messages on the app are end-to-end encrypted.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 May 2022 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may able to boost its Status features through the update

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for Desktop carries references about the new Status update
  • The feature may eventually be available on Android and iOS as well
  • WhatsApp is also working on bringing group polls to desktop

WhatsApp has been found to be testing the ability to show Status updates directly from the Chats list. The new addition is likely to give a boost to the Status feature on the instant messaging app as users will be able to quickly look at the statuses of their contacts. Additionally, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a feature to let users create group polls on the desktop. It would let group members vote for a specific option and look at the total number of votes received.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app owned by Facebook parent Meta is currently testing the ability to show Status updates to users directly from their Chats list or when they search for any of their contacts within the app. Status updates will appear when the user taps the profile picture of their contact, according to the source. This sounds similar to how you can currently look at the Stories posted by the accounts you follow on Meta's Instagram.

WhatsApp has the Status feature in place to offer Instagram Stories-like interactive experience to users since February 2017. Since its arrival, the feature has been accessible through the dedicated Status tab on the app. WhatsApp, however, seems to be expanding the reach of the feature and allows users to showcase their Status updates more prominently by bringing them to the Chats list.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to give us an idea of how Status updates would appear directly through the Chats list. It has been taken from a future build of WhatsApp Desktop, though the same feature is said to be available to users on WhatsApp for Android and iOS releases. It is also likely to soon appear on a beta release of WhatsApp's mobile clients.

whatsapp status updates chats list image wabetainfo WhatsApp Status WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted testing its expanded Status updates feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp's Status feature was also recently spotted getting quick reactions to let users express their views about Status updates of their contacts using eight distinct emojis.

Alongside the ability to view status updates from the Chats list, WhatsApp has released its new Desktop beta (version 2.2216.2) that carries references to let users create group polls, according to WABetaInfo. Group members would be able to vote their option and see the total number of votes received in a poll. However, users are not likely to see who voted for a specific option.

In March, WhatsApp was spotted testing group polls on iOS. It also appeared on some screenshots last month.

whatsapp polls desktop image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is apparently working on bringing group polls to desktop users
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Exact details on when WhatsApp will introduce its group polls feature for public use are yet to be revealed. Considering its historical records, it may take some time to bring the feature to the users and would first prefer its testing among beta testers.

Separately, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.10.14 includes references about a new footer to highlight personal messages on the app are end-to-end encrypted, WABetaInfo reports. WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.8.7 released in March was spotted including the same footnote at the bottom of the call history section — indicating users that calls on the app are end-to-end encrypted.

whatsapp end to end encryption footer footnote image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a new footer in testing that has been spotted on Android but may come across platforms
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp may bring the footer to promote its end-to-end encryption across other sections on its app in the future. This would help Meta convince users about the security of their messages.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 11 Series Successor Teased Ahead of Launch, to Feature Performance Oriented Smartphones

