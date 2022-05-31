Technology News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Working on Status Reply Indicator, Ability to Let Businesses Set Up Cover Photos on Desktop

WhatsApp Spotted Working on Status Reply Indicator, Ability to Let Businesses Set Up Cover Photos on Desktop

WhatsApp Desktop beta has carried references about the status reply indicator, according to WABetaInfo.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 May 2022 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

WhatsApp may soon make it easier to track status replies with the dedicated indicator

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may bring status reply indicator to all platforms
  • The change would help distinguish status replies on the Chats screen
  • WhatsApp is working on cover photos for businesses for some time

WhatsApp is found to be working on a status reply indicator that users will see when they receive replies to their status updates. The feature is said to be currently under development and not yet available even to beta testers, though it is likely to be available to users on Android and iOS as well as desktop in the future. In addition to the status reply indicator, WhatsApp has been spotted bringing the ability to set up a cover photo when using the instant messaging app on a desktop.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the status reply indicator to make it easier for users to know when their contacts have responded to a recent status update. The indicator helps distinguish a status reply from general message replies directly on the Chats screen.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to suggest how the indicator will appear. The screenshot is said to have taken from a recent WhatsApp Desktop beta version, though the feature is expected to be available to beta testers on Android and iOS in the coming future.

whatsapp status reply indicator update beta testing wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted introducing a status reply indicator
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Alongside the status reply indicator, WhatsApp has been spotted introducing the ability to let business users add cover photos to their company's profile when using WhatsApp Desktop.

WABetaInfo, in a separate report, mentioned that the feature to set up cover photos has been in development on WhatsApp for Desktop beta. The feature would allow businesses to have a custom cover photo — just like how Facebook lets users have a different cover on their profiles and pages on the platform.

whatsapp cover photos desktop beta testing wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is found to have an option to set up a cover photo in place for business users on desktop
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

In February, WhatsApp was spotted working on the ability to let businesses add cover photos using WhatsApp Business for iOS. It was launched for some beta testers in April. The feature is also expected to be available to users on WhatsApp Business for Android in the future.

Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
