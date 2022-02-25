Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing New 'Search Message' Shortcut Option in Redesigned Contact Info Page for Android

WhatsApp Testing New 'Search Message' Shortcut Option in Redesigned Contact Info Page for Android

WhatsApp’s Search Message Shortcut will be the third option alongside Audio and Video.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 February 2022 14:29 IST
WhatsApp Testing New 'Search Message' Shortcut Option in Redesigned Contact Info Page for Android

Photo Credit: WABetainfo

The update changes the options available on Contact Info page.

Highlights
  • The update removes Chat option in favour of Search
  • It is being rolled out with WhatsApp for Android version 2.22.6.3
  • The update is also available on Group Info page for some users

WhatsApp is testing a new ‘search message' shortcut option for Android, as per a report. The new option is being added to the redesigned Contact Info page as well as the Group Info page (for some users) that was introduced last year. The development comes a day after WhatsApp was spotted working on a new shortcut to filter recipients when posting a new Status update. This feature, available for WhatsApp's Android and Web beta versions, will allow users to select who can see their WhatsApp status updates.

The ‘search message' shortcut option has been spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.6.3. As mentioned, the shortcut is being tested in the redesigned contact info/ group info page. WABetainfo, which tracks WhatsApp-related updates, says that the search shortcut “doesn't seem to be working so well” even if it has been correctly rolled out to the testers' WhatsApp account.

whatsapp contact group info page android Whatsapp search shortcut

Contact info/ group info options available on WhatsApp for Android stable version

As per the image shared by WABetainfo, the latest contact info/ group info redesign gets “Search” option besides “Audio”, and “Video” options. The previous redesign had “Chat”, “Audio”, and “Video” options. In comparison, the current stable version on WhatsApp for Android is 2.22.4.74 has “Audio” and “Video” options in the Contact Info page, and “Audio”, “Video” as well as “Add” options in the Group Info page.

WhatsApp is also reportedly rolling out new privacy shortcuts for Status updates for Android and Web beta versions. This feature will allow the users to select the audience that will be able to see their status updates. The users will have three options: ‘My contacts', ‘My contacts except', and ‘Only share with', as per the image shared in the report.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Search Message Shortcut, WhatsApp
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
WhatsApp Testing New 'Search Message' Shortcut Option in Redesigned Contact Info Page for Android
