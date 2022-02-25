WhatsApp is testing a new ‘search message' shortcut option for Android, as per a report. The new option is being added to the redesigned Contact Info page as well as the Group Info page (for some users) that was introduced last year. The development comes a day after WhatsApp was spotted working on a new shortcut to filter recipients when posting a new Status update. This feature, available for WhatsApp's Android and Web beta versions, will allow users to select who can see their WhatsApp status updates.

The ‘search message' shortcut option has been spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.6.3. As mentioned, the shortcut is being tested in the redesigned contact info/ group info page. WABetainfo, which tracks WhatsApp-related updates, says that the search shortcut “doesn't seem to be working so well” even if it has been correctly rolled out to the testers' WhatsApp account.

Contact info/ group info options available on WhatsApp for Android stable version

As per the image shared by WABetainfo, the latest contact info/ group info redesign gets “Search” option besides “Audio”, and “Video” options. The previous redesign had “Chat”, “Audio”, and “Video” options. In comparison, the current stable version on WhatsApp for Android is 2.22.4.74 has “Audio” and “Video” options in the Contact Info page, and “Audio”, “Video” as well as “Add” options in the Group Info page.

WhatsApp is also reportedly rolling out new privacy shortcuts for Status updates for Android and Web beta versions. This feature will allow the users to select the audience that will be able to see their status updates. The users will have three options: ‘My contacts', ‘My contacts except', and ‘Only share with', as per the image shared in the report.