Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

WhatsApp Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

WhatsApp made the Reactions announcement via a Instagram story by CEO Mark Zuckerberg

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2022 16:04 IST
WhatsApp Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp Reactions to roll out today after being spotted in testing for months

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Reactions have been in testing for years now
  • The feature will let the messenger finally catch up with rivals
  • WhatsApp Reactions rollout was revealed by Meta CEO in an Instagram Story

WhatsApp Reactions will start rolling out today, finally seeing the instant messaging platform catch up with rivals such as Telegram and iMessage, besides productivity apps such as Slack, and even sister company Instagram. The feature will allow users to quickly react to messages with an emoji, and in the initial stage, there will be six - like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks - though in the future all emojis will be available, testing has tipped.

The Meta-owned brand made the announcement via a Instagram story by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who had last month teased the feature as coming soon in the company's big reveal about WhatsApp Communities. As we mentioned, there will initially only be six WhatsApp Reactions, something Zuckerberg also highlighted in his story - seen below.

whatsapp quick reactions instagram zuckerberg amrk

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram Story announcing the feature's rollout
Photo Credit: Instagram/ Mark Zuckerberg

 

A future update however, may just allow WhatsApp Reactions users to utilise any emoji, GIF, or sticker in the messenger, a recent report tipped citing evidence in a development build. The latest version spotted in testing looks set to give access to the entire emoji keyboard when users tap the plus button. For now though, the wider emoji reaction palette is not yet available even to beta testers.

The WhatsApp Reactions feature has been in testing since as far back as 2018, but initially, sticker reactions were planned, before it took something closer to its final form in testing last year. The feature has been referred to as Emoji Reactions, Message Reactions, and Quick Reactions in the past.

In its big reveal last month, WhatsApp had said Communities will bring several features over and above WhatsApp Groups, including enabling admins with new tools, such as ability to send a single message to everyone and control over which groups can be included in a particular community.

WhatsApp had also teased more upcoming updates, including increased file sharing limit (up to 2GB) and the ability to enable group audio calls for up to 32 people simultaneously, of which so far only the latter has been rolled out.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Quick Reactions, Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp Reactions, Emoji Reactions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Liechtenstein-Based Family-Run Bank Offers Clients Direct Crypto Investments
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top 10 Best Deals, Offers on Phones

Related Stories

WhatsApp Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Mark Zuckerberg Reveals
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  3. WhatsApp Emoji Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Zuckerberg Reveals
  4. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  5. OnePlus Ace Allegedly Facing Heating Issues, Company Says It's Normal: Report
  6. Elon Musk Says Apple's App Store Fee 'Definitely Not Ok'
  7. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 778G SoC in New Leak: Details
  9. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  10. Razer Blade 15 (2022) With 240Hz OLED Display Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA And Star Wars: These Fictional Worlds From Popular Franchise Bear An Uncanny Resemblance To Real World
  2. Aviation Ministry Invites Applications for PLI Scheme for Drones, Drone Components
  3. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
  4. IMF Warns Central African Republic Against Bitcoin Adoption
  5. Dish 5G Wireless Service Launched for Consumers in Las Vegas, Costs $30 a Month
  6. Hawaii Votes in Favour of the Creation of a Blockchain, Crypto Regulation Task Force
  7. Binance Crypto Exchange Bags Operational Licence in France After Dubai, Puerto Rico
  8. EU Antitrust Chief Appeals for Global Approach Towards Big Tech to Avoid Misuse of Enforcement Gaps
  9. Elon Musk Said to Have Secured $7 Billion in Funding From Investors for Twitter Deal
  10. New York’s Plans to Shun Non-Green Crypto Miners Triggers Opposition from Fellow Lawmakers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.