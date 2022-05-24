WhatsApp launched emoji reactions on the platform earlier this month. This functionality allows users to express their feelings toward a message with six different emojis. Now, the messaging service is reportedly working on a new feature that lets users view detailed reaction info for automatic albums without opening it. The move by the Meta-owned instant messaging app would display a media thumbnail with detailed message reaction information. As of now, users have to open the album and go through every image to know the reaction details. However, WhatsApp has not yet officially confirmed the development of the new feature.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow people to view which image in an album has received what reaction without having to open it. As of now, when a person shares reactions to an image in an automatic album, it is not possible to view which media has received the reaction without opening the album. The feature is in development and not available to beta testers. The report includes a screenshot showing the new option, giving users an idea of what the feature might look like when it starts rolling out. In the screenshot, a new media thumbnail is seen with detailed reaction info.

Earlier in May, WhatsApp started rolling out emoji reactions to all users allowing them to share responses about particular messages quickly using six emojis. The feature is already available on WhatsApp's sister firms Instagram and Messenger. Using reactions, WhatsApp users will be able to express their emotions such as like, love, laugh, surprise, sadness, and thanks to their chats.

In addition to reactions, the company is working on new ways to improve the group messaging experience on the platform. It is said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to view former participants in their groups. Using the feature, users will be able to keep track of the members who have left a WhatsApp group in the past.