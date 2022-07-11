WhatsApp Reactions Now Let You Use Any Emoji, Feature Rolling Out Globally

WhatsApp Reactions is getting an update two months after it first began rolling out. While users were initially limited to just 6 reactions - like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks - they will now be able to use any emoji when reacting to a message. CEO of WhatsApp's parent company Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the rollout had begun in an Instagram post on Monday.This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
