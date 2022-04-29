Technology News
WhatsApp Getting Quick Reactions, May Offer 8 Emojis to Choose From: Report

Facebook Messenger and Instagram currently allow users to choose any emoji as a reaction to status or story updates.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 April 2022 15:51 IST
Quick Reactions feature is not yet available for beta testers

  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Instagram like feature
  • New feature will allow users to send emoji while viewing WhatsApp status
  • Facebook Messenger offer Quick Reactions functionality

WhatsApp recently announced the arrival of emoji reactions to the platform that allows users to share their responses quickly. Now, the messaging service is reportedly working on a Quick Reactions feature that lets users send an emoji while viewing a status update on WhatsApp. This functionality is already available on other Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Messenger. The choice of reactions is said to be limited to eight emoticons. However, WhatsApp has not yet officially confirmed the development of the Quick Reactions feature.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on Quick Reactions feature that will allow users to express feelings toward a status update without having to send an individual emoji as a message.

WhatsApp is said to bring eight emojis to use as reactions— smiling face with heart eyes, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face, person with folded hands, clapping hands, party popper and hundred points emoji. There is no information if users will be able to customise or change emojis in Quick Reactions. However, the report also mentioned that “this feature is under development” and will roll out in a future new update.

As mentioned, Quick Reactions to status or story updates are already available on WhatsApp's major rivals in the space Instagram and Messenger. The feature allows users to show how they feel about certain content posted on Facebook and Instagram stories. Once selected, an animation with chosen reaction will appear on the screen, and the user will receive a message indicating that you have responded to the story.

WhatsApp has been releasing new features and updates at frequent intervals to improve the messaging experience. The company recently announced that emoji reactions will soon arrive on the chat app. Separately, it is bringing the ability for group admins to remove problematic messages from everyone's chats. Further, the company is increasing the file sharing limit to up to 2GB and has already introduced one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
