WhatsApp Premium Subscription Model Under Testing for Business Profiles: Report

WhatsApp Premium is reportedly an optional feature.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 May 2022 19:28 IST
WhatsApp Premium is reported to bring multiple features to business accounts

  • WhatsApp Premium may allow linking 10 accounts
  • It could let business create custom links
  • It is being tested for Android, Desktop and iOS

WhatsApp Premium, a subscription-based model, is being tested for WhatsApp Business, a report has said. Under this model, business accounts may choose to pay a certain sum for various features and capabilities. Reportedly, WhatsApp Business profile owners can also opt out of WhatsApp Premium and continue using the current version. The first mention of a subscription plan was in April when it was reported that the feature will allow businesses to link up to 10 devices after they subscribe to a plan.

The development has been reported by WABetainfo, and the platform says that WhatsApp Premium is being tested for Android, Desktop as well as iOS. The platform says that the feature is exclusively for business accounts and is optional. Details of the subscription plans are not known yet, but it is expected that subscribing to the feature will allow WhatsApp Business profiles to get additional features.

WABetainfo says that one of the features that WhatsApp Premium could offer users is the ability to link and name up to 10 devices. Normally users can link up to four devices when using multi-device. In addition, WhatsApp may also allow businesses to create a unique custom business link. It is to be noted that businesses can already use short links allowing customers to contact them. A custom link is expected to have the same purpose as a short link but a custom link may be easy to remember and also provide branding.

Recently it was reported that WhatsApp was testing chat filters - currently only available on WhatsApp Business - for all users, providing an easy way to find certain chats. WhatsApp has also started identifying "legal" names of users who have enabled the UPI-based payments feature on its app. WhatsApp is also working on an improvement to user profiles that could allow users to set a cover image on their WhatsApp Business profiles, a report said.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
