Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It

WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It

WhatsApp's new scam is reportedly claiming individuals that the information is being circulated by the UK government.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 6 July 2022 01:04 IST
WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

A new scam has been reported on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's new phishing campaign is scamming users with job offer, visa
  • The new scam is scamming those who want to work in the United Kingdom
  • The best way to avoid such scams is to ignore these messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new phishing campaign is scamming users, especially the ones who want to work in the United Kingdom. The new scam is offering a free visa and other benefits to individuals who all are willing to move to the country for work. WhatsApp's new scam is reportedly claiming to be a message from the UK government. Users are said to be receiving messages in which they are being told that the UK needs over 132,000 additional workers in 2022, and so the government is running a recruitment drive, with over 186,000 vacant job spots available.

As reported by Malwarebytes, WhatsApp users are reportedly receiving messages on their mobile app, offering a free visa and other benefits, especially for the ones who all are willing to move to the UK for work. This scam involves sending messages to WhatsApp users and telling them that the UK needs over 132,000 additional workers in 2022, and so the government is running a recruitment drive, with over 186,000 vacant job spots available.

If a user clicks on it, they are served a fraudulent domain, masquerading as a UK Visas and Immigration website. Moreover, foreigners are being asked to "apply for thousands of jobs already available in the United Kingdom".

The report claims that the scam reads, "THE PROGRAM COVERS: Travel expense. Housing. Accommodation. Medical facilities. Applicant must be 16 years or above. Can speak basic English. BENEFIT OF THE PROGRAM: Instant work permit. Visa application assistance. All nationalities can apply. Open to all individuals and students who want to work and study. Apply here."

whatsapp scam screenshot malwarebytes whatsapp

"WE ARE HIRING"- Just a scam
Photo Credit: Malwarebytes

How to save yourself from this scam on WhatsApp

WhatsApp scam is not a new thing as there have been various cases in the past where people have lost a lot of money. Since the messages on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, it becomes difficult to trace the fraudsters. The easiest and best way to avoid such scams is to ignore these kinds of information-laden, convincing messages that talk about you getting a job in a foreign country or getting a huge amount of money and more.

In short, these scams aim to gather users' personal information, including their names, email addresses, phone numbers, marital status, and employment status. The report also claims that the free application form is automatically 'approved,' and victims are told that they "will be given a work permit, visa, plane tickets and accommodation in the UK for free," which is not at all true but a "SCAM".

"All in all, this is yet another 'if it's too good to be true' escapade and should be avoided," Malwarebytes commented.

This is absolutely not the first time when a scam is being circulated on the mobile messaging app. Recently, a WhatsApp KBC scam was also circulated on the app that was offering users a lottery amount of Rs. 25 lakh.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Phishing Campaign, Scam, United Kingdom
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Delhi Government Mandates Electric Fleet for Cab Aggregators, Food Delivery Firms by April 1, 2030

Related Stories

WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  3. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro First Impressions: Going Above and Beyond
  4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  7. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  8. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package
  9. Bitcoin Not Gold Is the Better Hedge Against Inflation, Says JP Morgan
  10. How to Identify Font in Any Image
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  2. Delhi Government Mandates Electric Fleet for Cab Aggregators, Food Delivery Firms by April 1, 2030
  3. Tesla Should Rethink Production Plans After Deliveries Fall for First Time in Two Years: Wall Street Analysts
  4. Former TikTok Gaming Head to Launch Blockchain Games Startup as Big Players Keep Away
  5. Tesla Said to Pause Production After Shaky Quarter With Historic Production Milestone
  6. Motorola X30 Pro Primary Camera to Feature 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  7. Xiaomi CyberDog, a Robotic Dog Powered by Nvidia's AI Platform, Unveiled in India
  8. Nexo Seeks to Acquire Vauld, Amid Increasing Consolidation in Digital Currency Industry
  9. Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act Passed as EU Moves to Rein in Big Tech; Enforcement Concerns Remain
  10. TikTok Accused by Rights Activists of Breaching EU Laws for Targeted Advertising Policy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.