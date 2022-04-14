Technology News
  • WhatsApp to Expand Indian Payments Service to 100 Million Users, Wins Approval From NPCI

WhatsApp to Expand Indian Payments Service to 100 Million Users, Wins Approval From NPCI

Earlier, WhatsApp only had approval to provide its payment service to 40 million users in India

By Reuters | Updated: 14 April 2022 09:42 IST
WhatsApp to Expand Indian Payments Service to 100 Million Users, Wins Approval From NPCI

WhatsApp's payment service started with 20 million users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Payments was introduced in 2020
  • WhatsApp competes with Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe in India
  • The payment service gained 40 million users in November last year

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp has won regulatory approval to more double the number of users of its payments service in India to 100 million, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

WhatsApp has over the years told the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that there should be no cap on users of its payments service in India, its biggest market.

Instead, the NPCI told the company on Wednesday it can increase the number of users to 100 million from 40 million currently, the sources said.

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NPCI confirmed the development in a statement to Reuters.

Though the relaxation will come as a relief, the new cap could still limit WhatsApp's growth prospects given it has more than 500 million users in India.

WhatsApp has told the NPCI several times it wants to operate "without a cap", but privately the NPCI is of the view that allowing all its users to access the payments service - integrated with the app and allowing contacts to send each other funds - could strain the country's financial infrastructure, said one of the sources.

The NPCI gave WhatsApp approval to launch the payments service in 2020 after the company spent years trying to comply with Indian regulations, including data storage norms that require all payments-related data to be stored locally.

It started with 20 million users and the cap was increased to 40 million in November last year.

WhatsApp competes with Alphabet's Google Pay, SoftBank- and Ant Group-backed Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe in India's crowded digital market.

Online transactions, lending and e-wallet services have been growing rapidly in India, led by a government push to make the country's cash-loving merchants and consumers adopt digital payments.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
WhatsApp, WhatsApp Pay, NPCI, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm
WhatsApp to Expand Indian Payments Service to 100 Million Users, Wins Approval From NPCI
  1. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  3. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  4. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  5. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  7. OnePlus 10R Appears in Amazon India Ad, Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
