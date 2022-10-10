Technology News
  WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users

WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users

The premium subscription reportedly gives users a customisable contact link to their WhatsApp, which can be changed once every three months.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI |  Updated: 10 October 2022 10:45 IST
WhatsApp Paid Subscription Service Reportedly Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users

Paid version of the app will allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account

Highlights
  • WhatsApp paid users can make a video call with up to 32 participants
  • Telegram allow users to share a direct contact link with others
  • Pricing of the new WhatsApp premium subscription service is not yet known

Instant messaging and calling service WhatsApp premium subscription service has not officially launched yet; however, it is now available for beta users.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this means that only the WhatsApp beta programme members can access the Premium menu, where all the extra features reside.

As per the report, the premium subscription will be tailored towards businesses, which means that most of the paid features aren't going to be particularly useful for the average user.

Reportedly, the premium account gives users a customisable contact link to their WhatsApp, which can be changed once every three months.

It is supposed to be an easier way for customers to find a certain business instead of typing in a phone number. Telegram has a similar feature where users can share a direct contact link with others.

The paid version of the app will also allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account. This way, employees can connect and manage the business account. Lastly, users can make a video call with up to 32 participants.

Since the functionality is still in beta, WhatsApp hasn't come forward with an official statement or announcement, so the pricing or the launch date of the new subscription service is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that WhatsApp is rolling out a Call Links feature that will allow users to create a link and share it with friends and family via the app. They can click the link and join a call in just one tap — similar to links for Google Meet or Microsoft Teams calls across platforms. Meanwhile, the company also announced that it has started testing group video calls for up to 32 participants. Details of the feature will be shared soon.

