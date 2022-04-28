Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones

WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.10.13 update reportedly includes the new functionality.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 April 2022 20:11 IST
WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones

WhatsApp’s multi-device support feature allows users to connect up to four devices at a time

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature
  • The feature is reportedly available for beta testing
  • WhatsApp is said to be adding support for companion Android devices

WhatsApp unveiled multi-device support for Android and iOS users last month. This allows people to use their WhatsApp accounts on up to four devices and one phone simultaneously without an active internet connection. Now, the Meta owned instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to add a secondary device as a companion for their primary phone with WhatsApp on it. With this, users can link their WhatsApp account to use it on another phone. This feature was reportedly spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.10.13 update.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging service is expanding its multi-device support to secondary smartphones and tablets. The functionality will allow users to operate a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices. As mentioned, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.10.13 update includes the reference for the second version of the multi-device feature. The report includes a screenshot that shows up the interface while opening WhatsApp on a secondary mobile device. The screenshot includes a “Register Device as Companion” section, giving users an idea of what the feature might look like when it goes live.

Users may need to scan the QR code with the primary WhatsApp device to complete the linking of the messaging service to a secondary device or an Android tablet. However, the report also mentioned that this feature is under development. The feature may get updated before the final release.

Last month, WhatsApp announced multi-device support for all users. This allows both Android and iOS users to open their WhatsApp accounts on different devices to send and receive messages on the app simultaneously, even when their phones don't have active Internet access. Users are not required to keep their phones connected to the Internet to access this functionality. However, the linked devices will get disconnected if the phone remains inactive for more than 14 days.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Multi Device Support, WhatsApp Secondary Device, WhatsApp for Android
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

Related Stories

WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  5. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  7. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  9. Apple Brings a Hefty Tool Kit to Let You Repair Your Own iPhone
  10. Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
  2. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A04s Renders Leaked Online, Hint at Similar Features as Galaxy A03s
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds With Up to 30-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Google Reveals to Have Blocked Over a Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published on Play Store in 2021
  6. TikTok Surpassed Instagram, Emerged as Top Downloaded App Worldwide in Q1 2022: Sensor Tower
  7. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series, With 18 New Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Others
  10. Google Pixel 6 Expected to Support Apple-Like Spatial Audio Feature, Reveals Android 13 Beta 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.