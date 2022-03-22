Technology News
  WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Reactions for Android Users on Beta, 6 Emojis to Choose From: Report

WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Reactions for Android Users on Beta, 6 Emojis to Choose From: Report

WhatsApp is said to roll out the stable version of the update soon as the feature has been spotted testing on Android, iOS, and desktop.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 March 2022 17:34 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Reactions for Android Users on Beta, 6 Emojis to Choose From: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp message reactions' six emojis comprise Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's message reactions feature may be visible to all users
  • No information if users can customise, change emojis in the feature
  • WhatsApp has been spotted testing message reactions on desktop

WhatsApp is reportedly releasing message reactions feature for Android users on beta. The new feature currently offers six emoji reactions. As per the report, the ability to react to messages is limited to select users but everyone should be able to see the emoji reactions. Emoji reactions have been available on other Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Messenger. They have also been available to users on Discord, Slack, and Telegram. WhatsApp has not officially confirmed when all users will get the emoji reactions feature.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now rolling out emoji reactions feature to Android users on beta. The WhatsApp features tracker has mentioned that the new feature is available to users on WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.22.8.3. It is only available for select beta testers but everyone should be able to view the reactions on messages, as per the report.

Users are said to get six emoji reactions — Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks. There is no information if users will be able to customise or change emojis in message reactions.

WABetaInfo also tweeted that since the message reactions notifications setting is available on all three platforms — Android, iOS, and desktop — it may roll out officially to WhatsApp on all three platforms sometime very soon. However, since there is no official confirmation from the Meta-owned platform, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp message reactions feature was spotted for WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2208.1. However, the option was not available to public beta testers. The new feature is titled React to message and is available in the drop-down message menu. WhatsApp has also been spotted testing adding a shortcut for emoji reactions next to messages on the desktop app. This would enable users to quickly react to messages.

As mentioned, message reactions are already available on Meta's other platforms such as Instagram and Messenger. It remains to be seen when the social media giant will introduce the feature officially on WhatsApp via a stable update. The emoji message reaction feature is already available to users on Discord, Slack, and Telegram.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Message Reactions, Message Reactions, Meta, WhatsApp Beta for Android
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo X Note, Vivo X Fold, Vivo Pad, iQoo Neo 6, Vivo X80 Series Launch Timeline Tipped
Oyo to Offer Free Accommodation to Ukraine Refugees

Related Stories

WhatsApp Rolls Out Message Reactions for Android Users on Beta, 6 Emojis to Choose From: Report
