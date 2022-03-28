WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature with a few of its beta users that allows them to send media files as large as 2GB. As per a report, this ability to share a huge media file is being tested on both WhatsApp for iOS as well as for Android. Currently, users can only send files up to the size of 100MB. The news comes a few days after WhatsApp for Android beta users got the ability to pause and resume voice message recordings.

WABetainfo, which tracks WhatsApp-related updates before they are rolled out to the general public, says that a few beta users of WhatsApp for Android as well as WhatsApp for iOS in Argentina are getting the ability to share media files as large as 2GB in size. The report also says that WhatsApp beta versions 2.22.8.5, 2.22.8.6 and 2.22.8.7 on Android and beta version 22.7.0.76 on iOS are marked as compatible updates. Since it is a test, it is likely that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform may not roll out the feature to users right now.

If WhatsApp decides to launch it for all its users, it could prove to be an essential feature. With constantly improving camera resolutions of the latest smartphones, media files are also bulking up, making it harder for users to share these files across people and devices. This way, users can easily send large files over WhatsApp and they won't have to depend on other platforms or software for the same.

However, it's not yet clear if WhatsApp users will be able to share images in their full resolutions.

WhatsApp usually compresses media files when they are sent via the app, apparently forcing users to send images as documents to retain the content's original quality. The instant-messaging platform has also been reportedly testing showing previews for media files sent as documents.

Recently, WhatsApp for Android got the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages for beta testers. WhatsApp originally offered the feature on iOS.