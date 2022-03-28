Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Is Testing Sharing Files as Large as 2GB on iOS, Android Beta: Report

WhatsApp Is Testing Sharing Files as Large as 2GB on iOS, Android Beta: Report

WhatsApp’s current size limit while sending media files is 100MB.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 March 2022 11:33 IST
WhatsApp Is Testing Sharing Files as Large as 2GB on iOS, Android Beta: Report

Photo Credit: WABetainfo

The feature is rolled out for some beta users in Argentina

Highlights
  • The update is available for beta versions 2.22.8.5 and above on Android
  • WhatsApp for iOS version 22.7.0.76 is marked as compatible update
  • The feature may or may not be rolled out to users

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature with a few of its beta users that allows them to send media files as large as 2GB. As per a report, this ability to share a huge media file is being tested on both WhatsApp for iOS as well as for Android. Currently, users can only send files up to the size of 100MB. The news comes a few days after WhatsApp for Android beta users got the ability to pause and resume voice message recordings.

WABetainfo, which tracks WhatsApp-related updates before they are rolled out to the general public, says that a few beta users of WhatsApp for Android as well as WhatsApp for iOS in Argentina are getting the ability to share media files as large as 2GB in size. The report also says that WhatsApp beta versions 2.22.8.5, 2.22.8.6 and 2.22.8.7 on Android and beta version 22.7.0.76 on iOS are marked as compatible updates. Since it is a test, it is likely that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform may not roll out the feature to users right now.

If WhatsApp decides to launch it for all its users, it could prove to be an essential feature. With constantly improving camera resolutions of the latest smartphones, media files are also bulking up, making it harder for users to share these files across people and devices. This way, users can easily send large files over WhatsApp and they won't have to depend on other platforms or software for the same.

However, it's not yet clear if WhatsApp users will be able to share images in their full resolutions.

WhatsApp usually compresses media files when they are sent via the app, apparently forcing users to send images as documents to retain the content's original quality. The instant-messaging platform has also been reportedly testing showing previews for media files sent as documents.

Recently, WhatsApp for Android got the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages for beta testers. WhatsApp originally offered the feature on iOS.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp, Meta
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
With CODA's Best Picture Oscar, Apple TV+ Makes History as First Streaming Service to Win Biggest Academy Award

Related Stories

WhatsApp Is Testing Sharing Files as Large as 2GB on iOS, Android Beta: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Share Files as Large as 2GB
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. OnePlus 10R Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  7. Jio Brings Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription
  8. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  9. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
  10. iQoo U5x With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Is Testing Sharing Files as Large as 2GB on iOS, Android Beta: Report
  2. With CODA's Best Picture Oscar, Apple TV+ Makes History as First Streaming Service to Win Biggest Academy Award
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India, First Sale Date Leak Ahead of Imminent Launch
  4. Honor X9 5G With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 120Hz Display Announced: Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Moves Into Green Territory for 2022 as Crypto Market Surge Continues
  6. OnePlus 10R Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  7. Apple Maps’ 3D City View Debuts in Canada’s Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. After Conquering Twitter, Elon Musk Is Thinking About Launching His Own Social Media Platform
  10. Oscars Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Actor to Best Picture
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.