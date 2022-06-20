Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iPhone May Get Ability to React to Messages With Any Emoji in the Future

WhatsApp for iPhone May Get Ability to React to Messages With Any Emoji in the Future

WhatsApp for iPhone beta version 22.13.0.74 is said to have some references about the updated message reactions.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 June 2022 15:08 IST
WhatsApp for iPhone May Get Ability to React to Messages With Any Emoji in the Future

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp introduced message reactions in May

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has been spotted adding a Plus button on the reactions pop-up
  • It would help users select new emoji reactions from the collection
  • WhatsApp may let users search for a particular emoji for reactions

WhatsApp for iPhone has been spotted working on updating message reactions on the platform by expanding the list of emojis available to react to messages. At present, WhatsApp supports a total of six emojis for reactions. The app is, however, now found to get an option to let users use any of the available emojis to react to a message. Alongside iPhone, users on Android and desktops are expected to get the ability to react to messages using a list of emojis.

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app owned by Facebook parent Meta is working on expanding emojis for message reactions on the iPhone. The WhatsApp for iPhone beta version 22.13.0.74 is said to have some references about the update.

WABetaInfo has also shared a couple of screenshots showing a Plus (+) button next to the six available emojis to let users pick an emoji of their choice when reacting to a message. The list that appears after pressing the dedicated button also shows Recent Reactions to let users quickly pick one of the emojis they have already used as a reaction to a message.

whatsapp iphone ios message reactions image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted expanding message reactions on the iPhone
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The section to choose an emoji from the available collection will be draggable and will also allow users to search for a particular emoji from a top bar, the website has reported.

WhatsApp was previously spotted working on an expanded list of message reactions on Android and desktops.

Exact details on when the reactions update will be available to users are yet to be revealed. Although WABetaInfo has cited the recent beta release, the update has not yet been beta testers.

WhatsApp introduced message reactions in May to let users quickly react to messages. It brought six emojis to express like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Reactions, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
El Salvador President Asks People to Be Patient, Says Bitcoin Value Will Grow After Bear Market

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iPhone May Get Ability to React to Messages With Any Emoji in the Future
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  5. Apple’s iOS 16 to Let Users Bypass CAPTCHA Verification: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
#Latest Stories
  1. Telecom Industry, Wi-Fi Providers Should Collaborate for Biz Models, Says TRAI Chief
  2. DoT Launches Scheme for Design-Led Manufacturers, Extends PLI Scheme Duration for 5G Ecosystem
  3. Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
  4. Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World
  5. Facebook Owner Meta Loses Appeal in Russian Court Over 'Extremist Activity' Tag: Report
  6. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Tipped After Official Teaser of a New Accessory; Alleged Renders Leaked
  7. Apple Could Launch Second Generation AirTag Model Soon as Shipments Expected to Grow: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  9. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
  10. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.