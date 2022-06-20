WhatsApp for iPhone has been spotted working on updating message reactions on the platform by expanding the list of emojis available to react to messages. At present, WhatsApp supports a total of six emojis for reactions. The app is, however, now found to get an option to let users use any of the available emojis to react to a message. Alongside iPhone, users on Android and desktops are expected to get the ability to react to messages using a list of emojis.

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app owned by Facebook parent Meta is working on expanding emojis for message reactions on the iPhone. The WhatsApp for iPhone beta version 22.13.0.74 is said to have some references about the update.

WABetaInfo has also shared a couple of screenshots showing a Plus (+) button next to the six available emojis to let users pick an emoji of their choice when reacting to a message. The list that appears after pressing the dedicated button also shows Recent Reactions to let users quickly pick one of the emojis they have already used as a reaction to a message.

WhatsApp has been spotted expanding message reactions on the iPhone

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The section to choose an emoji from the available collection will be draggable and will also allow users to search for a particular emoji from a top bar, the website has reported.

WhatsApp was previously spotted working on an expanded list of message reactions on Android and desktops.

Exact details on when the reactions update will be available to users are yet to be revealed. Although WABetaInfo has cited the recent beta release, the update has not yet been beta testers.

WhatsApp introduced message reactions in May to let users quickly react to messages. It brought six emojis to express like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks.