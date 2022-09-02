Technology News
loading
  WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report

WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report

WhatsApp will reportedly halt supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 by October 24.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 September 2022 15:43 IST
WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report

Photo Credit: Pixabay

WhatsApp now required devices to run on iOS 12 or newer

Highlights
  • WhatsApp might stop working on these devices by October 24
  • It may not be practical to install iOS updates on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c
  • iOS 15 is reportedly the most widely used OS on iPhone models

iPhone models running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions will soon stop supporting WhatsApp, according to a previous report. The changes will reportedly start taking effect on October 24. Users with older iPhones will have to upgrade their handsets to iOS 12 or newer versions to continue using WhatsApp. This step could force iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users to upgrade to a newer iPhone model. Another report also suggests that it is not practical to update to a new iOS build on these iPhone models.

According to a WABetaInfo report from May, Apple will soon stop supporting WhatsApp on the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. As per the report, WhatsApp may discontinue support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 by October 24.

iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users might be facing a hardware upgrade as it is practically not possible to install an iOS update that will support WhatsApp. However, users with iPhone 5s or later models can update to iOS 12 and continue receiving WhatsApp support.

WhatsApp has updated its requirements on its FAQ page to reflect these changes. In order to keep the messaging platform running on their handsets, iPhone users will have to get an iOS 12 or newer update. In comparison, the app still supports devices running on Android 4.1.

This update should not be a problem for the majority of the Apple user base. Its statistics claim that 89 percent of iPhone users have moved to iOS 15. Furthermore, 82 percent of all Apple users have upgraded to iOS 15. Only 4 percent of users have iOS 13 or earlier versions installed.

To update your iPhone, go Settings > General > Software Upgrade and select the iOS version you want to install.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c
Comment
