WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report

iPhone models running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions will soon stop supporting WhatsApp, according to a previous report. The changes will reportedly start taking effect on October 24. Users with older iPhones will have to upgrade their handsets to iOS 12 or newer versions to continue using WhatsApp. This step could force iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users to upgrade to a newer iPhone model. Another report also suggests that it is not practical to update to a new iOS build on these iPhone models.

According to a WABetaInfo report from May, Apple will soon stop supporting WhatsApp on the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. As per the report, WhatsApp may discontinue support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 by October 24.

iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users might be facing a hardware upgrade as it is practically not possible to install an iOS update that will support WhatsApp. However, users with iPhone 5s or later models can update to iOS 12 and continue receiving WhatsApp support.

WhatsApp has updated its requirements on its FAQ page to reflect these changes. In order to keep the messaging platform running on their handsets, iPhone users will have to get an iOS 12 or newer update. In comparison, the app still supports devices running on Android 4.1.

This update should not be a problem for the majority of the Apple user base. Its statistics claim that 89 percent of iPhone users have moved to iOS 15. Furthermore, 82 percent of all Apple users have upgraded to iOS 15. Only 4 percent of users have iOS 13 or earlier versions installed.

To update your iPhone, go Settings > General > Software Upgrade and select the iOS version you want to install.