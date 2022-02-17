WhatsApp's latest update for iOS devices including iPhone and iPad models now allows users to play voice messages in the background. The update lets users to play voice messages and audio files outside of the chat window. The feature is only available on Apple's devices and there is no information when this update will be available on Android devices. Of late, WhatsApp has been working on improving its voice note feature across the multiple platforms on which it is available. WhatsApp for desktop has also been spotted with a global voice message player earlier this month.

The new global voice message player for WhatsApp has been released only on iOS. WhatsApp for iOS v22.4.75 will let users "play voice messages and audio files outside of chats". Essentially, this will allow users to listen to a voice note from a different chat while texting in another chat window. As mentioned, there is no information on when this feature will be rolled out for users on Android and the desktop/ Web app for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp global voice message player appears at the top of the screen on iOS

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Screenshot

The Meta-owned instant messaging service has been testing the global voice message player for a while now. It was first spotted on iOS last month when it was released for beta testers. A screenshot from the beta test shows the layout of the global voice message player on Apple devices. The player appears on the top of the screen with a progress bar with the name of the user who sent the voice message. Alongside, the player also has options to play/ pause and close the voice message.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp for desktop was also spotted with a global voice message player, similar to the one on iOS. However, the player appears on the bottom of the chat lists on the desktop app.

The previous update related to voice messages that WhatsApp for iOS received was the ability to pause and resume recording voice messages. The update essentially replaced the stop button while recording and replaced it with the pause/ resume button.

