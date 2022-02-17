Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat

WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat

WhatsApp for iOS first saw the global voice message player in a beta test last month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 February 2022 11:46 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat

WhatsApp has been testing the global voice message player on many platforms

Highlights
  • WhatsApp global voice message player is currently only on iOS
  • Global voice message player available with update 22.4.75
  • WhatsApp for iOS recently got ability to pause voice message recording

WhatsApp's latest update for iOS devices including iPhone and iPad models now allows users to play voice messages in the background. The update lets users to play voice messages and audio files outside of the chat window. The feature is only available on Apple's devices and there is no information when this update will be available on Android devices. Of late, WhatsApp has been working on improving its voice note feature across the multiple platforms on which it is available. WhatsApp for desktop has also been spotted with a global voice message player earlier this month.

The new global voice message player for WhatsApp has been released only on iOS. WhatsApp for iOS v22.4.75 will let users "play voice messages and audio files outside of chats". Essentially, this will allow users to listen to a voice note from a different chat while texting in another chat window. As mentioned, there is no information on when this feature will be rolled out for users on Android and the desktop/ Web app for WhatsApp.

whatsapp ios global voice message player screenshot whatsapp_ios_global_voice_message_player_screenshot

WhatsApp global voice message player appears at the top of the screen on iOS
Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Screenshot

The Meta-owned instant messaging service has been testing the global voice message player for a while now. It was first spotted on iOS last month when it was released for beta testers. A screenshot from the beta test shows the layout of the global voice message player on Apple devices. The player appears on the top of the screen with a progress bar with the name of the user who sent the voice message. Alongside, the player also has options to play/ pause and close the voice message.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp for desktop was also spotted with a global voice message player, similar to the one on iOS. However, the player appears on the bottom of the chat lists on the desktop app.

The previous update related to voice messages that WhatsApp for iOS received was the ability to pause and resume recording voice messages. The update essentially replaced the stop button while recording and replaced it with the pause/ resume button.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Global Voice Message Player, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp for iOS, iOS, WhatsApp for iOS 22.4.75
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.