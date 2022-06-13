Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing Support for Do Not Disturb iOS 15 API, Redesigned Location Stickers for Android: Report

WhatsApp Testing Support for Do Not Disturb iOS 15 API, Redesigned Location Stickers for Android: Report

WhatsApp could soon release the update with the new iOS 15 API support on App Store.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 June 2022 13:58 IST
WhatsApp Testing Support for Do Not Disturb iOS 15 API, Redesigned Location Stickers for Android: Report

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The location sticker on WhatsApp for Android is now said to offer three design options

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for iOS is said to now show a new label in call history
  • This information is reportedly not shared with WhatsApp
  • WhatsApp released new location stickers for limited Android beta users

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature with its latest WhatsApp beta for iOS that is designed to detect when the Do Not Disturb mode is enabled on iOS. It is expected to help Apple users identify the reason for missing a call. This feature purportedly utilises a new iOS 15 API. Furthermore, it is also said to be working on bringing redesigned location stickers to Android with the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.13.16. The new location stickers are said to be available to a limited number of beta users at the moment.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta trackers WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned communication platform is testing support for a new iOS 15 API. If an Apple user misses a call because their notifications were turned off due to the Do Not Disturb mode, WhatsApp would now show a new label in the call history indicating that the call was 'Silenced by Do Not Disturb'. Reportedly, this information is stored locally and is not shared with WhatsApp. This feature is said to be currently available for iOS 15 users on TestFlight and is expected to soon make its way to the App Store.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly bringing redesigned location stickers to WhatsApp for Android with the beta version 2.22.13.16. The drawing editor is said to now feature three designs for the location sticker. Users supposedly can change the designs by simply tapping the sticker. This feature has been reportedly made available to a limited number of Android beta users on the above-mentioned version, and for some users with beta version 2.22.13.14. It could be made available to a wider userbase in the coming weeks. If you are a WhatsApp for Android beta user, you can check for this feature by heading to the drawing editor, selecting a photo and going to content stickers.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android, iOS 15, Meta, Android
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
iPhone 14 Selfie Camera to Have a List of Upgrades Including 6-Piece Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo
Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Sport Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage; Price in India Leaked

WhatsApp Testing Support for Do Not Disturb iOS 15 API, Redesigned Location Stickers for Android: Report
