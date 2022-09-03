Technology News
WhatsApp Working on In-App Surveys, Ability to Text Yourself From Linked Devices: Reports

WhatsApp could soon send in-app surveys to a limited number of users.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 September 2022 17:43 IST
WhatsApp testing ability to text yourself on WhatsApp for Desktop beta

Highlights
  • WhatsApp will reportedly keep user feedback from in-app surveys private
  • Users will be given option to refuse, block in-app surveys
  • WhatsApp users can currently send themselves messages on primary device

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new in-app survey chat feature that the Meta-owned platform plans to use for getting feedback on new features, products, and more. WhatsApp would supposedly send users a request for a secure chat while asking for feedback. As per the report, users will have the option to decline such requests from WhatsApp. In addition, another new feature is said to be in testing that would enable users to send messages to themselves from linked devices.

As per a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could be working on a secure in-app survey chat. Users are expected to be able to refuse invites for survey chats and even block WhatsApp from sending future surveys. WhatsApp will reportedly keep user feedback from this survey private.

The report claims that WhatsApp would use the survey chat for feedback purposes only. There is no information available on when this feature will be available to users. However, it is expected to be initially released to a very limited number of users.

In related news, WhatsApp could also be working on allowing users to send themselves messages between linked devices. This feature is expected to be available in future updates. It is believed to be an upgrade to the multi-device support that was released earlier this year.

Currently, WhatsApp shows the chat with a user's number only on the primary device. It is not supported when using multiple devices. According to the feature tracker, users searching for contacts on WhatsApp for Desktop beta will be able to spot their names at the top of the list. In addition, this chat could show up when trying to log in from a new smartphone. This feature is expected to soon also be made available on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It is said to be under development and could be made available at a later date.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
