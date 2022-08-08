Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Numbers from Specific Community Groups: All Details

WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Numbers from Specific Community Groups: All Details

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.23 update said to include the new feature.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 August 2022 11:00 IST
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Numbers from Specific Community Groups: All Details

Photo Credit: Facebook/ WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a phone number sharing option

Highlights
  • WhatsApp could soon introduce a privacy-focused feature
  • The feature is still in development and has not been announced
  • WhatsApp phone number sharing will be disabled by default

WhatsApp was recently spotted working on an option to hide the online status of users. Now, the meta-owned instant messaging service is reportedly working on a new privacy-focused feature that allows users to hide their phone numbers from certain sub-groups of a community on its Android app. The feature named phone number sharing has been spotted in development on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.17.23, which is available via the Google Play beta programme. The feature is currently unavailable to testers, as it is currently in development.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow people to hide phone numbers from specific WhatsApp groups on Android. This option will be deactivated by default. While joining a group, your phone number will be automatically hidden from all members, but you can share it with a specific sub-group later as per preference.

The messaging platform is said to be rolling out the update via the Google Play beta programme, with the 2.22.17.23 beta for Android. The report comes with a screenshot showing the phone number sharing feature for communities, giving users an idea of what it might look like when it starts rolling out.

As per the report, this functionality will be exclusive to WhatsApp communities. It is not yet available for beta testers and is expected to undergo changes before the final release.

In addition to the ability to hide the numbers from communities, WABetaInfo suggests that the messaging service is working on a method to protect users from malicious users with a new Login Approval feature. Spotted recently in development, it builds on the two-step verification feature available in WhatsApp, and users may receive alerts inside WhatsApp when a user logs in to an account from a different smartphone.

WhatsApp is also bringing several updates to make chats more convenient on its platform. It is reportedly getting a new feature that allows users to hide online status. The feature is reportedly under development and not yet ready to be released to beta testers.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Communities, WhatsApp
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Hackers Plant Chinese Flag on Taiwan Government Websites Over Nancy Pelosi Visit

Related Stories

WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Numbers from Specific Community Groups: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Numbers: Report
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
  7. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Vivo V25 Pro Could Launch in India on August 17, Specifications Tipped: Report
  10. iPhone 14 Launch May Be Delayed Due to China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Taiyi Group Acquires Huobi’s Tool Ahead of Metaverse Dive in Anti-Crypto China
  2. Delhi Crime Season 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah and Co. Chase After an Oily Gang of Killers
  3. Fitbit to Discontinue Support for Music Transfer From Computers This Fall
  4. LG Tone Free T90, T60 With 9 Hours of Battery Life, ANC Unveiled: All Details
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Best Offers on Smartphones
  6. Xbox Series S India Price Hiked Again, Now Rs. 37,999: Report
  7. Apple May Delay iPhone 14 Launch Due to Possible Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  8. WazirX Says Company Operations Being Conducted as Usual After ED Raids: Details
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Numbers from Specific Community Groups: All Details
  10. Hackers Plant Chinese Flag on Taiwan Government Websites Over Nancy Pelosi Visit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.