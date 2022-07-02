WhatsApp is found to be working on adding an option to let users hide their online status. This functionality would allow users to choose who can see when they are online on the instant messaging app. It is likely to be available in a future update. Separately, the Meta-owned company is reportedly updating the time limit to delete messages for some beta testers. The feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.15.8, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme. WhatsApp is also said to be rolling out a fully functional context menu on Windows beta.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is developing the ability to hide the online status from select contacts. Once released, this feature will let users choose who can see when they are online right within WhatsApp Privacy Settings. The report includes a screenshot showing the new privacy setting feature. This option is said to be under development and likely to be available in a future update.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly updating the time limit to delete messages for everyone. The messaging platform is said to be rolling out the update via the Google Play Beta programme, with the 2.22.15.8 beta for Android. As per the report, WhatsApp is extending the time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone' feature to two days and 12 hours from the existing one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds time options. The longer time frame would help users to delete wrongly sent messages.

In addition to the ability to hide the online status and time limit extension, WABetaInfo has spotted releasing a redesigned context menu on Windows beta. This feature is available to users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta app for Windows 2.2225.2.70 from the Microsoft Store. The report includes a screenshot showing the redesigned context menu, giving users an idea of the shortcuts offered. As seen in the screenshot, there is a paste, undo and select all the text options. The text can be formatted in bold or italic. The functionality is expected to undergo changes before the final release.