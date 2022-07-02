Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Online Status From Certain Contacts, Delete for Everyone May Get an Extension

WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Online Status From Certain Contacts, Delete for Everyone May Get an Extension

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone' feature on Windows beta.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 July 2022 14:07 IST
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Online Status From Certain Contacts, Delete for Everyone May Get an Extension

Ability to hide online status is likely to be available for a future update of WhatsApp

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on multiple privacy features
  • It may extend ‘Delete for Everyone’ to 2 days and 12 hours
  • Revamped contextual menu is said to be available for beta testers

WhatsApp is found to be working on adding an option to let users hide their online status. This functionality would allow users to choose who can see when they are online on the instant messaging app. It is likely to be available in a future update. Separately, the Meta-owned company is reportedly updating the time limit to delete messages for some beta testers. The feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.15.8, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme. WhatsApp is also said to be rolling out a fully functional context menu on Windows beta.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is developing the ability to hide the online status from select contacts. Once released, this feature will let users choose who can see when they are online right within WhatsApp Privacy Settings. The report includes a screenshot showing the new privacy setting feature. This option is said to be under development and likely to be available in a future update.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly updating the time limit to delete messages for everyone. The messaging platform is said to be rolling out the update via the Google Play Beta programme, with the 2.22.15.8 beta for Android. As per the report, WhatsApp is extending the time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone' feature to two days and 12 hours from the existing one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds time options. The longer time frame would help users to delete wrongly sent messages.

In addition to the ability to hide the online status and time limit extension, WABetaInfo has spotted releasing a redesigned context menu on Windows beta. This feature is available to users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta app for Windows 2.2225.2.70 from the Microsoft Store. The report includes a screenshot showing the redesigned context menu, giving users an idea of the shortcuts offered. As seen in the screenshot, there is a paste, undo and select all the text options. The text can be formatted in bold or italic. The functionality is expected to undergo changes before the final release.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Features, Microsoft Store, Delete For Everyone, WhatsApp Privacy Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
FIFA World Cup 2022 to Use Semi-Automated Offside Technology for Accurate Decisions
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Here's When to Expect It in India This Year

Related Stories

WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Online Status From Certain Contacts, Delete for Everyone May Get an Extension
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  2. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  5. iPhone 14 Demand Can Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Kuo
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  7. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Site, India Launch Expected Soon: Report
  8. BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Smartphone Sales Fell to 96 Million Units Globally in May 2022: Counterpoint Research
  2. Virgin Orbit Rocket Launches 7 US Defense Department Satellites
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Colour Options, Storage Variants Tipped
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Here's When to Expect It in India This Year
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Hide Online Status From Certain Contacts, Delete for Everyone May Get an Extension
  6. World UFO Day 2022: What Are UFOs and How Did the Theories Around Them Originate
  7. FIFA World Cup 2022 to Use Semi-Automated Offside Technology for Accurate Decisions
  8. Researchers Develop New Method to Convert Waste Carbon Atoms to Plastic Products Without Harming Environment
  9. Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report
  10. Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.