Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Testing Ability to Hide Online Status on Latest Android Beta Update: Report

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Hide Online Status on Latest Android Beta Update: Report

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.20.7 is said to be also compatible with this feature.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 September 2022 17:19 IST
WhatsApp Testing Ability to Hide Online Status on Latest Android Beta Update: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels

This privacy feature was recently announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is gradually rolling out this update for select beta users
  • This feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.9
  • WhatsApp has not revealed when this feature will see a wider rollout

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the ability to hide online status to some beta testers with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.9 update. This update will purportedly replace the 'Last seen' tab with 'Last seen and online' tab in the Privacy section of your Account settings. WhatsApp currently offers users an option to alter their Last Seen status. This update will reportedly let users choose who can see their Last Seen status, and who can see when they are online. This update is seemingly being rolled out gradually for select beta testers. There is no word from the Meta-owned platform as to when it plans to make the rollout wider.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.20.9 is being rolled out gradually. This update is said to include the option to hide online status. However, the update is reportedly not available on the Play Store. In addition, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.20.7 is reportedly also compatible with this new feature.

To access this option, WhatsApp beta users will have to go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last seen and online. Here they will get the option to show their online status to 'Everyone' or keep it the same as their Last Seen status. For instance, this new option could be used to show your online status to everyone while hiding your Last Seen status.

WhatsApp was previously believed to be working on the privacy feature in July this year. It was then spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.16.12 in the same month.

Meta CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced last week that WhatsApp will be soon getting three new privacy features, including the aforementioned online status setting. The other two privacy features include exiting group chats without notifying other members and preventing screenshots on view once messages.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Beta, Meta
NASA Updates 'Eye In The Solar System' Website Lets Users Explore Outer Space From Home
Google Loses Appeal Over EU Antitrust Ruling, Fine Trimmed to EUR 4.125 Billion

Related Stories

WhatsApp Testing Ability to Hide Online Status on Latest Android Beta Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 Receives Significant Price Cuts in India: All Details
  4. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  5. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  6. Realme C30s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  8. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. Google Tipped to Be Working on a Compact Flagship Pixel: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Price, Offers on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital
  2. Real Estate Major Hiranandani Launches NFTs, Sales to Fund Engineering Students in Need
  3. Moto E22 Global Launch on September 16, Colours Tipped: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series One UI 5.0 Beta Registrations Available in India: All Details
  5. Google Loses Appeal Over EU Antitrust Ruling, Fine Trimmed to EUR 4.125 Billion
  6. WhatsApp Testing Ability to Hide Online Status on Latest Android Beta Update: Report
  7. NASA Updates 'Eye In The Solar System' Website Lets Users Explore Outer Space From Home
  8. Google Pixel Compact Phone Said to Be in Development; Could Feature a Hole-Punch Display: Details
  9. Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, Watch SE (2nd Generation) Battery Capacities Revealed: Report
  10. Apple Acquires Patent for Foldable Self-Healing Display: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.