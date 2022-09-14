WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the ability to hide online status to some beta testers with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.9 update. This update will purportedly replace the 'Last seen' tab with 'Last seen and online' tab in the Privacy section of your Account settings. WhatsApp currently offers users an option to alter their Last Seen status. This update will reportedly let users choose who can see their Last Seen status, and who can see when they are online. This update is seemingly being rolled out gradually for select beta testers. There is no word from the Meta-owned platform as to when it plans to make the rollout wider.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.20.9 is being rolled out gradually. This update is said to include the option to hide online status. However, the update is reportedly not available on the Play Store. In addition, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.20.7 is reportedly also compatible with this new feature.

To access this option, WhatsApp beta users will have to go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last seen and online. Here they will get the option to show their online status to 'Everyone' or keep it the same as their Last Seen status. For instance, this new option could be used to show your online status to everyone while hiding your Last Seen status.

WhatsApp was previously believed to be working on the privacy feature in July this year. It was then spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.16.12 in the same month.

Meta CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced last week that WhatsApp will be soon getting three new privacy features, including the aforementioned online status setting. The other two privacy features include exiting group chats without notifying other members and preventing screenshots on view once messages.