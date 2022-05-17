Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Spotted Bringing Ability to Silently Exit Groups

WhatsApp initially announced the move while detailing its Communities feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 May 2022 14:15 IST
WhatsApp Spotted Bringing Ability to Silently Exit Groups

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may still allow admins to get notification of group exits

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Desktop beta has suggested the update
  • Currently, WhatsApp informs all group members about exits
  • WhatsApp may bring the new experience to all users in the future

WhatsApp has been spotted introducing the ability to let users silently exit their groups — without letting other members know about their exit. The new move by the instant messaging app would make it easier for people to leave unwanted and annoying groups which they were earlier hesitating to exit as other members would be able to know about their leaving. This could particularly be the case of family groups where you don't want your relatives to know about your exit from the group due to random "Good Morning" greetings or the messages that require basic fact-checking.

According to a screenshot shared by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app will inform users on their exit from a group that only the user and group admins will be notified about the move. This means that group members will not be able to see whether one of them has left the particular group.

whatsapp silent group exit update image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is seen to be working a new group-focussed update
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Currently, WhatsApp shows an auto-generated notification when someone exits a group. This notification is visible to all members as well as admins of that group.

WhatsApp announced the ability to silently leave a group at the time of detailing its Communities feature a few days back. However, the exact timeline on when exactly it will be available to users is yet to be revealed.

"We're also adding the ability to silently leave a group, so everyone in a group is not notified in case people decide the conversation is no longer for them," the app said on an FAQ page.

WABetaInfo reports that the screenshot it is using to report the new addition has been taken from a recent WhatsApp Desktop beta. However, the change is likely to be available for users on WhatsApp for Android and iOS as well.

For some time, WhatsApp has been improving the way groups work on its platform to enhance communication among multiple users. It announced the expansion of group size limit to 512 members from 256 as well as added the ability to react to messages you get on groups using reaction emojis — instead of typing the text. WhatsApp also recently expanded the group voice calls limit to 32 participants from eight.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp groups, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ransomware Gang Conti Threatens to Overthrow New Costa Rican Government Days After Cyberattack on Major Ministries
Twitter Doesn’t Believe in Free Speech, Hates Elon Musk Takeover: Secret Recording

Related Stories

WhatsApp Spotted Bringing Ability to Silently Exit Groups
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  2. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  3. WhatsApp May No Longer Notify Members When Someone Exits a Group
  4. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  6. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  8. Review: Apex Legends Mobile is a lot like Apex Legends
  9. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details
  2. Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms
  3. Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research
  4. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox
  5. Sony Reveals Games for Restructured PlayStation Plus Subscription, Ubisoft+ Coming to PS
  6. Scientists Find Way to Measure Mechanical Quantum Systems Without Breaking It Down
  7. Twitter Doesn’t Believe in Free Speech, Hates Elon Musk Takeover: Secret Recording
  8. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Receive Android 12 Update
  9. Nokia 2.4 Reportedly Gets Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Bringing Ability to Silently Exit Groups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.