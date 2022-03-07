Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Group Polls Feature Spotted in Development on Latest iOS Beta

WhatsApp Group Polls Feature Spotted in Development on Latest iOS Beta

WhatsApp could make taking decisions easier with a new group polls feature.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2022 11:01 IST
WhatsApp Group Polls Feature Spotted in Development on Latest iOS Beta

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

WhatsApp is yet to officially reveal any details of the under-development polls feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp group polls are likely to be end-to-end encrypted
  • A feature tracker shared a screenshot of the in-development feature
  • WhatsApp rival Telegram already supports group polls

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could allow users to create polls on group chats, according to a popular WhatsApp feature tracker. The world's most widely used messaging service is currently working on a few features that are yet to be introduced to beta testers, including the ability to react to specific messages with emoji. Group polls are currently available in other messaging services such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Threema, and could eventually make their way to an upcoming version of WhatsApp.

A new group polls feature was spotted in development on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS by feature leaker WABetaInfo. The feature is not accessible to users even on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS as it is currently under development. The feature tracker shared a screenshot that shows the process of adding a new poll to a group on WhatsApp for iOS, giving users an idea of what the feature might look like when it is rolled out.

whatsapp group poll feature wabetainfo whatsapp polls

A screenshot of the feature asking a user to enter the "question" for a group poll
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

According to the image shared by WABetaInfo, upon choosing to add a new group poll, WhatsApp will ask a user to enter the question for the poll. As the feature is still under development, it is currently unclear whether WhatsApp will ask users to add poll options at a later stage, whether group admins will be able to edit the poll options, and whether the polls will have a time limit, or how many poll options can be added.

Like messages, attachments, and calls made on WhatsApp, the new group polls feature should also be protected by end-to-end encryption, according to the feature tracker. This should ensure that only the group's participants are able to see the poll and the results. While the feature has been spotted on WhatsApp for iOS, it should also eventually make its way to WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp Desktop.

As previously mentioned, messaging services such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Threema currently offer the ability to add group polls, allowing users to quickly take decisions in a group. Group polls can also help declutter a group chat and help organise responses to questions — such as planning a team outing or picking among different options for an event venue. It is currently unclear when WhatsApp will eventually roll the feature out to users. The feature could undergo changes during development before it is released for all users.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Group Polls, Group Polls, WhatsApp Polls, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Features, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple M2 Chip Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Launch Event, Said to Debut on New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models

Related Stories

WhatsApp Group Polls Feature Spotted in Development on Latest iOS Beta
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3 to Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000? Here's What's Likely to Happen
  2. Asus 8z Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: All You Need to Know
  3. iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 15,498 on Flipkart
  4. Samsung Unveils New A-Series, M-Series Smartphones: Details Here
  5. Nothing Phone Tipped to Launch in April With Transparent Design: All Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  8. The Batman Leaked on Torrents as DC Movie Releases in Cinemas
  9. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  10. Gran Turismo 7 Review: Passion Without Flair
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Tumbles as Ukraine-Russia Conflict Nears No End, China Continues Crackdown
  2. WhatsApp Group Polls Feature Spotted in Development on Latest iOS Beta
  3. Apple M2 Chip Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Launch Event, Said to Debut on New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models
  4. Ukrainian Websites Under 'Non-Stop' Attack From Russian Hackers Since Invasion, Says Cyber Watchdog
  5. Netflix, TikTok Block Services in Russia Amid Government Crackdown on Ukraine News
  6. Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Asus 8z Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Will Release Software Update to Fix Throttling Issues on Phones: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 Unveiled Alongside Galaxy M33, Galaxy M23: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Presses US Lawmakers on Dangers of ‘Sideloading’ Apps Allowed by Bill
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.