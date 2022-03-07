WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could allow users to create polls on group chats, according to a popular WhatsApp feature tracker. The world's most widely used messaging service is currently working on a few features that are yet to be introduced to beta testers, including the ability to react to specific messages with emoji. Group polls are currently available in other messaging services such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Threema, and could eventually make their way to an upcoming version of WhatsApp.

A new group polls feature was spotted in development on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS by feature leaker WABetaInfo. The feature is not accessible to users even on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS as it is currently under development. The feature tracker shared a screenshot that shows the process of adding a new poll to a group on WhatsApp for iOS, giving users an idea of what the feature might look like when it is rolled out.

A screenshot of the feature asking a user to enter the "question" for a group poll

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

According to the image shared by WABetaInfo, upon choosing to add a new group poll, WhatsApp will ask a user to enter the question for the poll. As the feature is still under development, it is currently unclear whether WhatsApp will ask users to add poll options at a later stage, whether group admins will be able to edit the poll options, and whether the polls will have a time limit, or how many poll options can be added.

Like messages, attachments, and calls made on WhatsApp, the new group polls feature should also be protected by end-to-end encryption, according to the feature tracker. This should ensure that only the group's participants are able to see the poll and the results. While the feature has been spotted on WhatsApp for iOS, it should also eventually make its way to WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp Desktop.

As previously mentioned, messaging services such as Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Threema currently offer the ability to add group polls, allowing users to quickly take decisions in a group. Group polls can also help declutter a group chat and help organise responses to questions — such as planning a team outing or picking among different options for an event venue. It is currently unclear when WhatsApp will eventually roll the feature out to users. The feature could undergo changes during development before it is released for all users.