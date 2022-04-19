WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new polling feature for group members on iOS. The functionality will allow users to create polls within the group quickly on the Meta-owned instant messaging platform with possible options. The latest update is reportedly spotted on the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 update. WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add group polls functionality in a future update of the app and it has not been released to beta testers yet. However, the company hasn't officially announced when it intends to make the group polls live for users. Facebook Messenger, Twitter and Telegram currently offer polls feature.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is developing the ability to make group polls for a future update of the app. The functionality will allow group members to select one of a few pre-defined options to vote. The report includes a screenshot showing the interface for WhatsApp group polls for iOS, giving users an idea of what the feature might look like when it is rolled out. However, the report also mentioned that “this feature is under development, it's not available for beta testers.”

When a user taps on Vote, the selected option will be shared with other participants. As per the WhatsApp feature tracker, the group polls feature will be protected by end-to-end encryption. This essentially means that only the members of the particular WhatsApp group will be able to see the poll and the results. Group polls feature is currently being developed for WhatsApp beta for iOS and will reach android as well. The feature is expected to undergo changes before the final release.

WhatsApp's major rivals in the space, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and Twitter currently allow users to add group polls.

WhatsApp regularly releases new features and updates to provide a better user experience. A recent report suggested that WhatsApp is rolling out new granular privacy controls to certain testers on the latest beta version of the app for iOS. The feature is designed to give users granular control over who can see their last seen, about, and profile photo on the messaging service.