WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members

The feature was announced by WhatsApp parent Meta early in May.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 10 June 2022 18:52 IST
WhatsApp was also found to be adding an option to edit messages after they are sent

  • The WhatsApp feature has rolled out widely
  • WhatsApp has also introduced emoji reactions
  • WhatsApp was also found to be adding an option to edit messages

WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a new feature that lets users add up to 512 members to a group chat. The feature was announced by Meta last month. The messaging platform is also bringing a host of new features including increasing the size limit of sharing files to up to 2GB and emoji reactions to messages. WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a new undo option for deleted messages. The social media platform was also found to be adding an option to edit messages after they are sent earlier this month.

Meta-owned social messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a feature to let the users add up to 512 members to a group chat. A recent report by WABInfo indicated that the feature will be rolled out for all users of the latest stable update of WhatsApp. The feature has rolled out widely but some users might have to wait for 24 hours more before they'll be able to see the feature on their WhatsApp. The feature was announced by Meta early in May.

WhatsApp is also increasing the size limit of sharing files to up to 2GB from the existing 100MB allocation. The Meta-owned app has also introduced emoji reactions recently to help people quickly express their feelings and emotions about particular messages they receive from individuals and in group chats, without requiring them to send responses in text.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a new undo option for deleted messages. This new feature is supposed to be useful when users accidentally select the 'Delete for Me' options, instead of 'Delete for Everyone'. The feature is reportedly still under development and not yet available to beta testers on Android.

WhatsApp was also found to be adding an option to edit messages after they are sent. The feature would help users rectify mistakes such as typing errors in their messages, without completely deleting them from the chat and writing a fresh text message.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
