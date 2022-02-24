Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Group Admins Not Liable for Objectionable Posts by Members: Kerala High Court

WhatsApp Group Admins Not Liable for Objectionable Posts by Members: Kerala High Court

“A WhatsApp Admin cannot be an intermediary under the IT Act,” the court said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 February 2022 12:01 IST
WhatsApp Group Admins Not Liable for Objectionable Posts by Members: Kerala High Court

Administrators or creators of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for any objectionable content

Highlights
  • Admin does not have physical or any control otherwise
  • He cannot moderate or censor messages in a group
  • The petitioner had created a WhatsApp group called FRIENDS

The administrators or creators of a WhatsApp group cannot be held vicariously liable for any objectionable content posted on it by any of its members, the Kerala High Court has held. The ruling by the high court came while quashing a POCSO case against the admin of a WhatsApp group one of whose members had posted child pornography on it.

The court said that as held by the Bombay and Delhi High Courts, "the only privilege enjoyed by the admin of a WhatsApp group over other members is that he can either add or delete any of the members from the group".

"He does not have physical or any control otherwise over what a member of a group is posting thereon. He cannot moderate or censor messages in a group.

"Thus, Creator or Administrator of a WhatsApp group, merely acting in that capacity, cannot be vicariously held liable for any objectionable content posted by a member of the group," the Kerala HC said.

In the instant matter, the petitioner had created a WhatsApp group called FRIENDS and he had made two other persons also as admins along with him and one of them posted in the group a porn video depicting children engaged in sexually explicit act.

As a result, police lodged a crime against that person - also the accused no. 1 - under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Subsequently, the petitioner was arrayed as accused no. 2 and after the investigation was completed, a final report was filed before the trial court.

The petitioner, in his plea seeking quashing of the proceedings against him, had contended that even if the entire allegations and the material collected are taken together at their face value, they do not indicate that he committed any offence.

The high court agreed with the contention and said, "There is nothing on record to suggest that the petitioner has published or transmitted or caused to be published or transmitted in any electronic form the alleged obscene material or he browsed or downloaded the said material or, in any way, facilitated abusing children online. Similarly, the prosecution has no case that the petitioner used children in any form of media for his sexual gratification or used them for pornographic purpose or stored, for commercial purpose, any child pornographic material." The court also said that there was no law by which an admin of any messaging service can be held liable for a post made by a member of a group.

"A WhatsApp Admin cannot bean intermediary under the IT Act. He does not receive or transmit any record or provide any service with respect to such record.

"There is no master-servant or principal-agent relationship between the Admin of a WhatsApp group and its members. It goes against basic principles of criminal law to hold an Admin liable for a post published by someone else in the group," the court said.

It further said that the basic ingredients of the offences alleged "are altogether absent as against the petitioner" and quashed the entire proceedings in the case against him.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook, WhatsApp admin, Kerala High Court
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India

Related Stories

WhatsApp Group Admins Not Liable for Objectionable Posts by Members: Kerala High Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  3. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  6. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  8. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones Debut in India at Rs. 11,999
  9. First Look at Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Oppenheimer Is Out
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest Sale to Go Live from February 25 With Discounts on Smartphones, TVs
  2. Warner Music Group Partners With Splinterlands to Work on Arcade-Style Play-to-Earn Games
  3. Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  4. WhatApp Message Reactions Spotted on Desktop Beta, New Status Privacy Shortcut Under Development
  5. OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install
  6. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue Acknowledged by Company, Fix Incoming
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked; May Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City
  10. Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.