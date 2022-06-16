Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android to Get Group Membership Approval Feature to Manage Joining Requests

WhatsApp for Android to Get Group Membership Approval Feature to Manage Joining Requests

Group Membership Approval is currently under development.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 June 2022 16:54 IST
WhatsApp for Android to Get Group Membership Approval Feature to Manage Joining Requests

Photo Credit: WABetainfo

There will be a new section to access the feature

Highlights
  • Group Membership Approval beta to release soon
  • It can be turned on/ off by the admin
  • Once enabled, admins will manually approve the joining request

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow group admins to manage joining requests by using a group membership approval option. Called Group Membership Approval, the feature is under development for WhatsApp for Android and will be rolled out to beta testers in the future. A preview of this feature has been shared ahead of its release for testing. It follows a development in which the Meta-owned instant messaging platform reportedly started rolling out the ability to add up to 512 members to a group chat.

WABetainfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features before they are released to the masses, has provided a preview of the Group Membership Approval. Group admins can turn on/ off the feature by accessing it within group settings. The platform also reports that there will be “a new section within the group info where admins can manage all incoming requests from people that want to join the group.” Once enabled, people who want to join the group by using a group invite link will have to be manually approved by a group admin.

While the detailed functionality of the feature is not known, it could prove handy in various situations. For example, you are making a football team and want to invite players who fulfil certain criteria to participate. You can float a WhatsApp link that will allow interested athletes to join the group via that link. If the Group Membership Approval is enabled, you can manually approve the requests upon checking if the player who has requested has fulfilled the criteria.

The development comes a few days after Meta-owned social messaging platform started rolling out a feature to let the group admins add up to 512 members to a group chat. Reportedly, the feature has rolled out widely.

Apart from Group Membership Approval, WhatsApp for Android is also reported to get some new gender-neutral emoji in this update.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Group Membership Approval, Group Membership Approval, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook May Get M2, M2 Pro CPU Options: Ming-Chi Kuo
WhatsApp for Android to Get Group Membership Approval Feature to Manage Joining Requests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  5. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  6. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Airtel Launches 20-Screen Multiplex in ‘Partynite’ Metaverse
  8. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  9. OnePlus Flagship Key Specifications, Price Range Tipped
  10. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Shorts Reports More Than 1.5 Billion Monthly Audience, Takes on Rival TikTok
  2. WhatsApp for Android to Get Group Membership Approval Feature to Manage Joining Requests
  3. Apple's New 15-Inch MacBook May Get M2, M2 Pro CPU Options: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi 'Excited to Be Kaleen Bhaiya Again'
  5. Porous Solar Cells Could Help Scientists to Develop Better Pacemakers
  6. Tesla Hikes Price for All EV Models in the US Market Amid Global Supply-Chain Issues
  7. LG Electronics to Enter Next-Gen Logistics Market, Set to Sign MoU Agreement With CJ Logistics
  8. UPI, RuPay Cards to Soon Be Accepted in France as NPCI's Overseas Arm Entered the European Country
  9. Facebook Plans to Alter Its Algorithm to Mimic TikTok’s Feed, Leaked Internal Memo Reveals: Report
  10. Spotify Said to Slow Down Hiring by 25 Percent as Global Economy Continues to Be Uncertain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.