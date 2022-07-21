Technology News
  WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live: All Details

WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live: All Details

WhatsApp first unveiled the feature in August 2021 during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 21 July 2022 15:46 IST
WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live: All Details

The new feature does not support transfer of WhatsApp call history

Highlights
  • WhatsApp feature doesn’t transfer your payment history
  • Smartphone must run Android 5 or above to transfer to iOS
  • The feature was earlier only available to beta testers

WhatsApp has officially rolled out the feature to let all users transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice-versa. The Meta-owned platform announced the feature earlier in August 2021 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The messaging app has rolled out the feature in a beta update, which was earlier available for testing to beta testers. WhatsApp has also highlighted how to transfer the chat history through the FAQ page on its website. Unfortunately, the new feature does not support transfer of WhatsApp call history.

Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has officially announced via Twitter, the roll out of chat history transfer from Android to iOS and vice-versa. The company has also highlighted how to transfer your chat history from an Android phone to an iPhone, or from iOS to Android, in an FAQ page on its website. The feature was first unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event by WhatsApp. This feature only allows users to transfer their chat history and not their WhatsApp call history and peer-to-peer payment history.

After being unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the feature first started rolling out for the beta testers. According to a report, the feature was later rolled out by WhatsApp for more beta testers.

To transfer your chat history from an Android phone to an iPhone, users need to install the Move to iOS app on their Android handset, as per the FAQ. The Android phone should be running Android 5 or above, and the iPhone you wish to transfer your chat history to must be running iOS 15.5. To run the feature, users should be on WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above, and WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above. The same phone number should be used on both the handsets. However, the WhatsApp FAQ page doesn't yet reflect the guide to transfer chat history from iOS to Android.

Users need to factory reset the iPhone or buy a new one to pair with the Move to iOS app and transfer data from their old Android phone. Both the smartphones should be on charge and connected to the same Wi-Fi network. One can choose to connect the two over iPhone's hotspot. The chat history on the Android phone will not be wiped out after the transfer is complete. If the prerequisites have been met, users can easily begin the transfer process.


Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, iOS, iPhone, Galaxy Unpacked



WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live: All Details
