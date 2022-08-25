WhatsApp and Facebook pleas against a single bench order regarding the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigation into WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy have been dismissed by the Delhi High Court, according to a report. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, had asked the High Court to interfere in the CCI investigation earlier. As per the report, the division bench of the Delhi High Court that pronounced the dismissal included Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad. The bench said that the appeals “are devoid of merits”, as per the report.

According to a report by LiveLaw, a Delhi High Court division bench has dismissed the appeals made by WhatsApp and Facebook against single bench order that declined to interfere in the CCI investigation of the instant messaging platform's 2021 privacy policy.

The bench that ordered the dismissal of the pleas from WhatsApp and Facebook-owner Meta reportedly consisted of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The division bench of the Delhi High Court reportedly deemed the appeals made by Facebook-owner Meta and WhatsApp as “devoid of merits”. As per the report, the order was announced today after it was reserved on July 25.

As per a report from June last year, WhatsApp and Facebook had requested Delhi High Court to stay the CCI probe into the instant messaging platform's privacy policy 2021.

Recently, CCI had reportedly told the Delhi High Court that since WhatsApp has not withdrawn its 2021 privacy policy, the probe should be allowed to continue.