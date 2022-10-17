WhatsApp is looking to add the ability of editing messages on its platform. With this, the Meta-owed social networking app will also inform its users if messages in their inboxes were edited by the sender. Spotted in development on the recently released version 2.22.22.14 by a feature tracker, the instant messaging app is working on an ‘Edited' label under messages to ensure transparency in communication. At present, this feature is under development and is not yet available for beta testers.

When the feature rolls out, WhatsApp would give users 15 minutes to edit the messages, as per feature tracker WABetaInfo. “As happens with deleted messages for everyone, WhatsApp may not ensure that your message will really be edited if the recipient does not turn on their device within a certain amount of time (probably, a day or a little more),” said the WABetaInfo report.

As of now, the release date or timeline for this feature remains unclear.

The same feature was spotted in development on an earlier beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

It suggests that to edit a sent text message, users will have to long-press the text and select a new Edit​​​ option in the pop-up menu that currently includes Info and Copy options.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on expanding the group participant limit to 1024 members, up from the exiting limit of 512. According to recent reports, the messaging app is working on increasing the number of participants allowed in a single group chat from the previous limit of 512 to 1024 members.

The platform is also reportedly rolling out its paid subscription service for business users for beta testing.

