WhatsApp Working on Ability to Edit Messages on Android: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to edit their sent text messages. Traces of this feature were reportedly spotted in the latest beta build of Whatsapp for Android. It appears that recipients of an edited message will also have to update their client to the latest build to read it, once the feature is released. The Meta-owned platform is said to have been working on this feature for several months. The edit message option was previously spotted in another Android beta version of WhatsApp in May.

As per a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is working on an option that will allow users to edit sent text messages. For now, it is unclear whether there will be a specific time limit for editing sent text messages. The expected public release of this feature is also currently unknown.

The report also includes a screenshot that suggests that users will have to update their WhatsApp clients to the latest build in order to read edited text messages received or sent via a linked device.

The same feature was spotted on an earlier beta version of WhatsApp for Android. It suggests that to edit a sent text message, users will have to long press the text and select a new Edit​ option in the pop-up menu that currently includes Info​ and Copy options.

WhatsApp seems to have several new features in the works for its Android client. Another recent report suggests that it is working on allowing Android users to export and import their chats offline from Google Drive. This backup is understood to include the complete chat history, media files, and other documents. This feature is said to be close to being released for beta users on the Android version of the app.