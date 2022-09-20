Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Working on Ability to Edit Messages on Android: Report

WhatsApp users may be able to see edited text messages, according to a feature tracker.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 16:06 IST
WhatsApp Working on Ability to Edit Messages on Android: Report

WhatsApp users may have to update their app in the future, in order to read edited text messages

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to have been working on this feature for months
  • It is unclear whether WhatsApp will put a time limit on the edit option
  • WhatsApp may be testing an option to export, import offline chat backups

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to edit their sent text messages. Traces of this feature were reportedly spotted in the latest beta build of Whatsapp for Android. It appears that recipients of an edited message will also have to update their client to the latest build to read it, once the feature is released. The Meta-owned platform is said to have been working on this feature for several months. The edit message option was previously spotted in another Android beta version of WhatsApp in May.

As per a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is working on an option that will allow users to edit sent text messages. For now, it is unclear whether there will be a specific time limit for editing sent text messages. The expected public release of this feature is also currently unknown.

The report also includes a screenshot that suggests that users will have to update their WhatsApp clients to the latest build in order to read edited text messages received or sent via a linked device.

whatsapp edited message wabetainfo whatsapp_edited_message_wabetainfoThe same feature was spotted on an earlier beta version of WhatsApp for Android. It suggests that to edit a sent text message, users will have to long press the text and select a new Edit​ option in the pop-up menu that currently includes Info​ and Copy options.

WhatsApp seems to have several new features in the works for its Android client. Another recent report suggests that it is working on allowing Android users to export and import their chats offline from Google Drive. This backup is understood to include the complete chat history, media files, and other documents. This feature is said to be close to being released for beta users on the Android version of the app.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp beta, Meta
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
International NFT Day: Indians Cheer for Blockchain-Based ‘Non-Duplicable’ Digital Collectibles
Karm Yuddh Trailer: Paoli Dam-Led Hotstar Specials Sets September 30 Release Date

Related Stories

WhatsApp Working on Ability to Edit Messages on Android: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  4. Lava Blaze Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Sale Dates Tipped
  6. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  8. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22
  9. Vivo V25 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Apple A17 Bionic SoC, 8K Video, USB Type-C Port Tipped
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Schematics Hint at Rectangular Dial: Details
  3. Karm Yuddh Trailer: Paoli Dam-Led Hotstar Specials Sets September 30 Release Date
  4. WhatsApp Working on Ability to Edit Messages on Android: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could be Powered by Exynos 2300 SoC: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue: Early Owners Complain of Slow Response
  7. Mismatched Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 21
  8. NASA's InSight Mars Lander Records Vibrations of Space Rocks' Impact on Mars Surface: All Details
  9. Bitcoin Claws Back to $19,300 While Ether Begins Week Post 'Merge' on a High
  10. Google Sued by Online Gaming Firm Winzo for Its New Gaming Policy Involving Real-Money Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.