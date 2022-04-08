Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats

WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats

WhatsApp is also working on new drawing tools on the latest iOS beta version.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2022 13:50 IST
WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp's changes to automatic saving of media is now rolling out to Android and iOS users

Highlights
  • WhatsApp offers a disappearing messages feature on all platforms
  • Messages, images, and videos are automatically deleted in these chats
  • WhatsApp users can still manually save images in disappearing chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will prevent media from being automatically saved to the smartphone's gallery or Camera Roll, when disappearing messages are enabled in a chat. The encrypted messaging service will still allow users to manually save media sent in disappearing chats. The company has also been spotted working on new image editing tools on the latest beta version of its iOS app — with the addition of two new pencil tools to annotate or markup images before sending them on WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned messaging service has begun rolling out a change to the way media is saved on disappearing chats, as spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. Users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS will now see a message explaining that the “media visibility” feature has been turned off for chats with disappearing messages enabled. The feature was first spotted in development in February.

whatsapp disappearing messages media saving gadgets 360 whatsapp

WhatsApp is notifying users of the change to the "message visibility" setting
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WhatsApp

WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature is designed to remove messages from both the sender and recipient's smartphones after a set period, and users can choose among three options for disappearing chats — 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. Messages, images, videos, GIFs, and other attachments sent in disappearing chats are automatically deleted, and the latest update now disables the feature to automatically save all media sent in disappearing chats.

When users tap on the media visibility setting in disappearing chats, WhatsApp now shows a popup notification that informs users that messages in the chat are set to disappear. “For privacy reasons, media is not auto-saved to your phone's gallery. To save media from this chat, turn off disappearing messages,” the notification says. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the feature was disabled in chats where disappearing messages were enabled, on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

Users will still be able to select individual images and save them to their Camera Roll on iOS, while Android users on some versions of WhatsApp will also be able to manually save media, according to the feature tracker. Gadgets 360 was able to manually save images from WhatsApp chats with disappearing messages enabled on the latest Android and iOS apps.

whatsapp new drawing tool ios beta wabetainfo whatsapp

WhatsApp is working on new drawing tools on the latest iOS beta
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Meanwhile, the latest WhatsApp for iOS beta version has begun testing a redesigned media editor for some users — this is also expected to arrive in a future WhatsApp for Android beta build, according to the feature tracker. The update adds two new pencil drawing tools, located at the bottom of the screen. A blur tool has also been added to the bottom of the media editor, near the new drawing tools. These changes are only visible to some users on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and could be rolled out to all users at a later date.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Disappearing Messages
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Strike Partners With Shopify and Others to Help Merchants Accept Bitcoin Payments

Related Stories

WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  6. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  7. Tata Neu E-Commerce App Launched
  8. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  9. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  10. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Ultra Tipped to Be in the Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures Supermassive Black Hole Hidden Behind Dust
  2. Tesla's Texas GigaFactory Will Ramp Up Production of Electric Vehicles and Batteries
  3. WhatsApp Disables Automatic Saving of Media to Gallery or Camera Roll for Disappearing Chats
  4. Strike Partners With Shopify and Others to Help Merchants Accept Bitcoin Payments
  5. Google Meet Will Now Remove You From Empty Calls, Relocate Host Controls
  6. Apple Planning to Introduce OLED Displays to Future iPad, MacBook Models: Report
  7. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sets Up Task Force to Promote Animation, VFX, Gaming Sector
  8. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimesity 9000 SoC, OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to Be in the Works
  9. Coinbase Vouches Lawful Working in India as Its UPI-Buy Feature Faces NPCI Disapproval
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post on Former Company Chief, Non-Payment of Salaries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.