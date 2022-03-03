Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Desktop Seems to Be Getting a New Way to React to Messages

WhatsApp Desktop Seems to Be Getting a New Way to React to Messages

WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2208.1 has reportedly included references about the update.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 March 2022 18:10 IST
WhatsApp Desktop Seems to Be Getting a New Way to React to Messages

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp has apparently been working on reactions for the last few months

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Desktop is seen to get a ‘React to message’ option
  • The messaging app may add multiple message reactions
  • WhatsApp Desktop was previously spotted adding a quick reactions button

WhatsApp is found to be working on a new way to let macOS and Windows users react to messages on its desktop version. It could be an expansion to WhatsApp reactions that are reportedly in the works for the last few months. Using reactions, WhatsApp users would be able to react to a message using emojis — similar to how reactions are available on other messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger and Apple's iMessage. The feature could be available to both mobile as well as desktop users.

As spotted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2208.1 appears to have some references about the new way users can react to messages. The option is, however, not yet available to public beta testers.

The option is titled React to message — clearly defining its purpose — and is available in the message menu. Users would get this new way to react to a message by right clicking on that text in the app, as seen in a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo.

whatsapp desktop reaction macos windows wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears to get a new option to react to messages
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Last week, WhatsApp was spotted updating its desktop version by adding a “reaction” emoji next to messages. That would enable users to quickly react to a message.

The new way, though, appears to essentially add one more step if a user wants to react to messages on the app.

WhatsApp has been working on message reactions since at least August 2021, if we look at the details shared by WABetaInfo. The feature may bring emojis to share reactions such as “Like,” “Love,” “Laugh,” and “Surprise.”

Users may also be able to get a reaction info tab from where they could look at all reactions received on a particular message. Additionally, WhatsApp group users may get the ability to react to messages and look at which messages have received reactions from which members in the group.

Exact details on when message reactions will be available to users are yet to be revealed. The feature is also apparently at a development stage at this moment. It may, thus, receive some changes before reaching end users.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp reactions, WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp for macOS, WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
PayPal Stops Accepting New Users in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

Related Stories

WhatsApp Desktop Seems to Be Getting a New Way to React to Messages
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. WhatsApp Desktop May Let Users React to Messages Using Right-Click Menu
  3. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  4. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India: Crisil
  5. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  8. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  9. iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Tipped to Be Imminent
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: UK Broadcasting Regulator Opens More Probes Into Russia's RT
  2. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India as FAME Incentives Taper Off: Crisil
  3. Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  4. Bitcoin Again Viewed as Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension
  5. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 to Receive Upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC
  6. Oracle Suspends Operations in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis, SAP Pauses Sales
  7. Huawei Nova 9 SE Tipped to Launch Soon as Company’s First Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera
  8. EU Checking if Crypto Assets Being Used to Bust Russian Sanctions, Senior Official Says
  9. Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro With Long-Term Arterial Health Sensing Feature Launched
  10. Oppo Reveals India, Global Rollout Plan for Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 for March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.