WhatsApp Desktop can now generate link previews again after WhatsApp released a fix, a report said. WhatsApp Desktop supported link previews but they stopped working recently due to some technical reasons. WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for iOS already have these feature enabled. Meanwhile, WhatsApp for iOS beta users have got an update bringing group polls feature allowing them to add a new poll to a group. Though still under development, the feature makes it possible for users to add up to 12 possible options.

The development about the WhatsApp Desktop link previews comes from a post by WABetainfo, a platform that tests beta feature before they are released to masses. As per the post, WhatsApp has released an update that enables WhatsApp Desktop to generate link previews again. This feature, however, is not available on WhatsApp Web after multi-device functionality was rolled out. To clear confusion between the two, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app which can be installed on a Windows PC or Mac and it can be used independently. WhatsApp Web is the browser version of WhatsApp.

The group poll features allows to add up to 12 possible options for a question

Photo Credit: WABetainfo

As for the second development, news once again comes courtesy WABetainfo, which claims the WhatsApp for iOS 22.8.0.72 beta update brings improvements for the group polls feature. First spotted last month, the feature allows users to create polls on group chats and add up to 12 possible options for a question. It also allows users to change the position of the options. The feature is under development. It is to be noted that the group polls feature is currently available in other messaging services such as Facebook Messenger, and Telegram.

As per the WhatsApp tracker, the group polls feature should also be protected by end-to-end encryption. This essentially means that only the group's participants are able to see the poll and the results. It may also make its way to WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp Desktop.