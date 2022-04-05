Technology News
WhatsApp Desktop Can Generate Link Previews Again, Group Polls Feature Beta Version Starts Rolling Out

WhatsApp Desktop link previews were disabled for sometime due to technical reasons.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 April 2022 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: WABetainfo

WhatsApp Desktop link preview, and group poll feature screenshots

Highlights
  • Link previews not available for WhatsApp Web after multi-device rollout
  • WhatsApp for iOS 22.8.0.72 beta brings improvements in group polls featur
  • It may come to WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp Desktop

WhatsApp Desktop can now generate link previews again after WhatsApp released a fix, a report said. WhatsApp Desktop supported link previews but they stopped working recently due to some technical reasons. WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for iOS already have these feature enabled. Meanwhile, WhatsApp for iOS beta users have got an update bringing group polls feature allowing them to add a new poll to a group. Though still under development, the feature makes it possible for users to add up to 12 possible options.

The development about the WhatsApp Desktop link previews comes from a post by WABetainfo, a platform that tests beta feature before they are released to masses. As per the post, WhatsApp has released an update that enables WhatsApp Desktop to generate link previews again. This feature, however, is not available on WhatsApp Web after multi-device functionality was rolled out. To clear confusion between the two, WhatsApp Desktop is a standalone app which can be installed on a Windows PC or Mac and it can be used independently. WhatsApp Web is the browser version of WhatsApp.

Whatsapp for ios group poll intext WhatsApp for iOS

The group poll features allows to add up to 12 possible options for a question
Photo Credit: WABetainfo

As for the second development, news once again comes courtesy WABetainfo, which claims the WhatsApp for iOS 22.8.0.72 beta update brings improvements for the group polls feature. First spotted last month, the feature allows users to create polls on group chats and add up to 12 possible options for a question. It also allows users to change the position of the options. The feature is under development. It is to be noted that the group polls feature is currently available in other messaging services such as Facebook Messenger, and Telegram.

As per the WhatsApp tracker, the group polls feature should also be protected by end-to-end encryption. This essentially means that only the group's participants are able to see the poll and the results. It may also make its way to WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp Desktop.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Donald Trump’s Truth Social Sees Exit of Two Key Tech Executives After Troubled App Launch

