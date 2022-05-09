WhatsApp is reportedly testing a companion mode feature with a few of its beta users that allows them to add a secondary device as a companion for their primary phone with WhatsApp on it. With this update, users can access the same instant messaging account on different smartphones or tablets. Earlier, WhatsApp launched multi-device support for all users that let them access their accounts on multiple devices simultaneously to send and receive messages on the app, even without active Internet access on their phone. However, the feature currently only supports PCs as secondary devices and is not fruitful for people with additional mobile phones and tablets. This might soon change with the release of companion mode.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a Companion Mode that allows linking a secondary device to another registered WhatsApp account. The feature was first spotted at the end of April, with v2.22.10.13 beta for Android. But now, we have more details about how the feature will potentially work.

The report includes a screenshot showing a full-screen prompt warning for users registering a device as a companion for their main account. When you are pairing the secondary device to another registered WhatsApp account, you will be logged out from the current WhatsApp account configured on the secondary phone, says the screenshot. Also switching to WhatsApp Companion Mode will erase locally stored messages and data. As per the report, this ability to use the same WhatsApp account on different phones is being tested on both WhatsApp for iOS as well as for Android.

However, the report also mentioned that this feature is under development. It may get updated before the final release.

WhatsApp announced multi-device support for all users earlier in March. This functionality allows users to connect their instant messaging account to up to four devices, including laptops or PCs, even when without an Internet connection on the primary device. The company has also enabled end-to-end encryption on the chats. However, the linked devices will get disconnected if the phone remains inactive for more than 14 days.