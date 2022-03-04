WhatsApp is working on a new tab dedicated to its upcoming Communities feature that would list all the Communities a user is a part of, according to details shared by a feature tracker. The messaging service is working on a feature that is said to allow group admins to add specific groups to a ‘Community' where they will be listed together. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also begun testing the ability to pause and resume voice recordings for beta testers on Android.

According to a report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is currently working on a new tab for its Communities feature that is under development. Spotted on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.6.9, the new tab replaces the camera tab at the top of the app, according to a screenshot of the feature enabled by the feature tracker. Users on the latest beta version won't be able to see the new Community tab at the moment as it's still under development.

WhatsApp's Community tab could replace the camera tab in a future update

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The Community tab on WhatsApp is tipped to be a shortcut for the under-development ‘Community Home' feature on WhatsApp. Communities are said to be end-to-end, private spaces that allow group admins to better manage their groups, but WhatsApp is yet to officially reveal any information related to the feature.

WhatsApp users on the latest beta can pause and resume voice recordings

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is finally allowing beta testers on Android to pause and resume voice recordings on the latest beta version, according to the feature tracker. Android users who have signed up for the beta version of the messaging app can update to version 2.22.6.9 to try out the new feature. The latest version also enables the new interface showing voice waveforms when recording a voice note, according to the feature tracker.

As previously mentioned, WhatsApp is yet to begin testing its Communities feature on Android or iOS, including the previously mentioned Community Home and the new Community tab. These are expected to first arrive on beta versions of WhatsApp before they are rolled out to users on the stable channel. Similarly, the ability to pause and resume voice recordings should eventually roll out to all users on the stable update channel once beta testing is complete.