Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience

WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience

WhatsApp will be testing the Communities feature over the next few months in a few countries before its global rollout.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2022 20:30 IST
WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is trying to make groups more useful through Communities

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Communities will have multiple groups under one roof
  • The feature has been in testing for some time
  • WhatsApp is increasing file sharing size limit to 2GB

WhatsApp on Thursday announced Communities as a new feature to help users have multiple groups together under one roof. The announcement comes months after the feature was spotted in testing on the Web. Communities on WhatsApp will enable admins with new tools, including the ability to send a single message to everyone and control over which groups can be included in a particular community. In addition to the Communities feature, WhatsApp introduced a list of updates, including increased file sharing limit, reactions, and the ability to enable group audio calls for up to 32 people simultaneously.

For the last few months, WhatsApp has apparently been testing the Communities feature. It will enable users to have separate groups under one roof to let them receive updates from these groups from a single screen — without scrolling through different chats. This will be helpful especially in case of schools, local clubs, or non-profit organisations that need to deal with multiple groups on the app.

Users in a Community will be able to look at its description and all the groups that are a part of it. However, it will not allow users of a particular group to see the phone numbers of people available in other groups. They will, though, see the numbers of the members available in their groups. Admins will also, of course, be able to see the phone numbers of all group members.

Additionally, users of one group will not be able to see the conversations taking place in other groups, though they will have the option in place to join other groups in their Community.

Admins will also have new tools to better manage group discussions in their Communities. One of the tools will be the announcement messages that admins will be able to send to everyone. Group admins will also have the control over which groups can be included in their Communities.

"We think Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The prime purpose of Communities seems to enable people to easily organise smaller discussion groups on the platform that could make WhatsApp an even useful solution for group discussions. It would also help make important groups different from any of their random family groups where they mostly get just "Good morning" messages or some casual stuff.

Users in Communities will have the options to report abuse, block, accounts and leave any of them — similar to how they are open to do all such things in regular groups. WhatsApp also promised to continue to protect messages in Communities with its end-to-end encryption.

The feature will protect user privacy by hiding phone numbers from the Community at large. There will also be "sensible limits on size, discoverability, and forwarding", WhatsApp noted in a detailed document about the Communities feature.

"We will rely on all available unencrypted information including the Community name, description, and user reports to take action against abuse in Communities," the company said.

There is no concrete timeline on when Communities will be available to users around the globe. However, WhatsApp told Gadgets 360 that it would be testing the feature over the next few months in a few countries and once those tests have been completed, it would begin to roll it out globally.

In addition to Communities, groups on WhatsApp are getting emoji reactions to help people share their opinion about particular messages without flooding chats with new text inputs. This works similar to how you can add reactions to messages on Facebook's Messenger or Apple's iMessage.

whatsapp file size limit increase admin delete group audio calls update image WhatsApp

WhatsApp is enhancing user experience with features including emoji reactions
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

 

WhatsApp has been testing reactions for some time. The new addition also recently appeared for some beta testers on Android.

Emoji reactions will be available in both individual chats and groups, WhatsApp confirmed to Gadgets 360.

Separately, group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone's chats. WhatsApp is also introducing one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with an all-new design. Currently, it allows up to eight participants in a group voice call.

whatsapp group audio call limit update image WhatsApp

WhatsApp is bringing a new design for group audio calls
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

 

WhatsApp competitor Telegram, however, doesn't have any limit for group voice chats. It also last year enabled users to have as many as 1,000 viewers for its group video calls, though you can have up to 30 members simultaneously in a video call on the app.

Additionally, WhatsApp is increasing file sharing size to support files of up to 2GB. This is a significant expansion from the existing file size limit of 100MB. The increased file sharing size limit will be applicable to both individual chats and groups. It has been in testing for some time.

It is important to point out that the update will be limited to documents and will not be applicable to media files including photos, videos, and voice messages as they will still have the existing 16MB limit. Also, the increased limit is identical to the 2GB file sharing size limit available on Telegram.

WhatsApp said that all these new features will be rolling out in the coming weeks — before the arrival of Communities.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Communities, WhatsApp Community, WhatsApp groups, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options
Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How

Related Stories

WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  4. WhatsApp Communities Announced, Aims to Ease Group Conversation Experience
  5. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  6. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  7. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  8. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
  10. Redmi 10A India Launch Confirmed for April 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukrainian in Poland Withdraws Cash Within Minutes of Bitcoin Transfer: Here's How
  2. WhatsApp Communities Announced to Enhance Group Conversation Experience
  3. Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options
  4. New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In-Game Items, More on April 21
  5. Apple's Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Winners Include Photo From Kolhapur Man
  6. Vivo X80 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing; May Pack Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB RAM
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Might Be One of the First Smartphones to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Soc
  8. Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32-inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor
  9. State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
  10. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan With 26.5 Km per Litre Efficiency Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.