WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that could allow users to sync chats between two smartphones. The feature was spotted by a feature tracker on beta version 2.22.15.13 for Android, and is expected to part of a future update that will expand the functionality of WhatsApp's multi-device features. The Meta-owned messaging service is yet to reveal details of how the feature will work, or when it will roll out to users. The company was previously spotted working on a ‘companion mode' that was expected to bring support for syncing chats across devices.

According to a report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out the beta version 2.22.15.13 update for Android phones. In the update, the publication discovered that the company might be working on bringing a feature that will allow users to link two smartphones together so that you can sync your chat history across handsets.

The feature is said to be currently under development, with expectations of it being integrated into the Android application in a later update. The report added that WhatsApp is working on adding the same system message available on WhatsApp Web — informing users that messages are synchronising between devices — as the process of syncing chats can take a while.

Back in May, a report had highlighted that WhatsApp is testing a companion mode feature that will allow users to link a secondary smartphone to the same WhatsApp account as a companion for their primary handset. The feature was first spotted in April on the WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.10.13 update.

The report stated that the users will receive a full-screen prompt warning while registering the companion smartphone for the main account. When users pair the secondary phone to another registered account, they were reportedly logged out from the original WhatsApp account configured on the companion handset. Furthermore, the report said that the rumoured WhatsApp companion mode feature would be capable of erasing all locally stored messages and data. The feature is being developed for WhatsApp on Android and iOS, according to the report.