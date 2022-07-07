Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report

WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report

The feature was reportedly discovered on the WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.15.13 update.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 7 July 2022 18:14 IST
WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report

The new WhatsApp feature is said to be currently under development

Highlights
  • The new WhatsApp feature is reportedly being tested on Android and iOS
  • WhatsApp is expected to roll out the feature in a future update
  • WhatsApp was previously spotted working on a ‘companion mode’

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that could allow users to sync chats between two smartphones. The feature was spotted by a feature tracker on beta version 2.22.15.13 for Android, and is expected to part of a future update that will expand the functionality of WhatsApp's multi-device features. The Meta-owned messaging service is yet to reveal details of how the feature will work, or when it will roll out to users. The company was previously spotted working on a ‘companion mode' that was expected to bring support for syncing chats across devices.

According to a report by feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out the beta version 2.22.15.13 update for Android phones. In the update, the publication discovered that the company might be working on bringing a feature that will allow users to link two smartphones together so that you can sync your chat history across handsets.

The feature is said to be currently under development, with expectations of it being integrated into the Android application in a later update. The report added that WhatsApp is working on adding the same system message available on WhatsApp Web — informing users that messages are synchronising between devices — as the process of syncing chats can take a while.

Back in May, a report had highlighted that WhatsApp is testing a companion mode feature that will allow users to link a secondary smartphone to the same WhatsApp account as a companion for their primary handset. The feature was first spotted in April on the WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.10.13 update.

The report stated that the users will receive a full-screen prompt warning while registering the companion smartphone for the main account. When users pair the secondary phone to another registered account, they were reportedly logged out from the original WhatsApp account configured on the companion handset. Furthermore, the report said that the rumoured WhatsApp companion mode feature would be capable of erasing all locally stored messages and data. The feature is being developed for WhatsApp on Android and iOS, according to the report.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, iOS
Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone
Redmi K50i 5G to Be Available on Amazon, Price Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch

Related Stories

WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thor: Love and Thunder Review: A Madcap Rush That Underuses Everyone
  2. Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Debuts in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
  6. Elon Musk Said to Have Twins With Top Neuralink Executive Last Year: Report
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  8. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  9. Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spin-Off and Play
  10. Internet Shutdowns Cost Global Economy $10 Billion: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Alleged TUV SUD Listing Tips 33W Fast Charging Support
  2. Delta Airlines Launches 'Parallel Reality' Personalised Flight Information Board At Detroit Metropolitan Airport
  3. God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre-Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed
  4. Redmi K50i 5G to Be Available on Amazon, Price Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  5. WhatsApp Working on Chat Sync Feature for Android Phones, Could Let Users Log in From Another Handset: Report
  6. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Promo Video Suggests Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED
  7. Comicstaan Season 3 Trailer: Amazon's Comedy Reality Show Returns, Promises to Be a Laugh Riot
  8. China Announces Mandatory Security Reviews for Companies’ Data Exports From September 1
  9. Redmi K50S Pro Visits 3C Certification Site; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped
  10. Japan Makes Cyberbullying, Online Insults Punishable by 1 Year in Jail
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.