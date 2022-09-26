Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32 Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins

WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins

WhatsApp has announced that Call Links will be available later this week to users running the latest version of the app.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 26 September 2022 18:33 IST
WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp Call Link can be made using Create Call Link option

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Call Links could roll out for both Android and iOS
  • Information on group video calling with 32 people soon
  • WhatsApp already supports voice calling with 32 participants

WhatsApp on Monday announced that it will roll out Call Links, a new feature that is designed to allow users to start a new call or join an ongoing call. A ‘Call Links' option will be added within the Calls​​​ tab, and users can create a link for an audio or video call which can easily be shared on other platforms. The Meta-owned messaging service said that the feature will roll out later this week, but users will have to ensure that they are running the latest version of the app. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also announced that it will soon begin testing group video calls for up to 32 participants on the messaging app.

In a post on social media platform Facebook, Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp is rolling out the Call Links feature that allows users to create a link and share it across friends and family on the instant-messaging app. They can click the link and join the and join a call in just one tap — just like links for Google Meet or Microsoft Teams calls across platforms.

While the Meta-owned company explicitly did not mention which platforms will support the feature, the mention of the Calls tab suggests that it will be available on at least Android and iOS.

In order to create a link to a call, users can tap the Create call links option within the Calls Tab and create a link for an audio or video call and share it with family and friends. It is to be noted that the rollout will begin this week and you must have the latest version of the app to make a link.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced that it has begun testing group video calls for up to 32 participants on WhatsApp. Details of the feature will be shared soon.

It is to be noted that WhatsApp already lets you add up to 32 participants to group voice calls. The feature is available to users on both Android and iOS. Introducing video calls with support for up to 32 participants will be a step on its roadmap to expansion into the upcoming WhatsApp Communities feature, which is still in development.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Call Links, WhatsApp Group Video Calls, WhatsApp Group Calling, Meta
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Samsung Says Phones Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Sold on First Day of Festive Sales
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Surface Online; Tip Colour Options, Specifications
  5. iPhone 14 Becomes Apple's Latest Smartphone to Be Manufactured in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. WhatsApp Call Links Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Begins
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
  4. Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
  5. Hisense U7H Series TV With AMD FreeSync Premium, A7H Tornado 2.0 TV With 102W Sound Output Launched in India
  6. ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Eight Years in Orbit, Well Beyond Planned Six-Month Lifespan
  7. Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature Over 105 Sports Modes, More Specifications Revealed
  9. NASA Aims to Redirect Asteroid in DART Mission's First Attempt at Planetary Defence
  10. Samsung, Axis Bank Launch Credit Card With Year-Long Cashback Discounts: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.