WhatsApp May Soon Make It Easier for Businesses to Create New Orders in Chats

WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.9.12 is said to have references detailing the new 'Order' shortcut.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2022 14:30 IST
WhatsApp May Soon Make It Easier for Businesses to Create New Orders in Chats

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

WhatsApp is trying to ease the shopping experience on its platform for some time

Highlights
  • WhatsApp business users would be able to create orders from chat screen
  • The app would be able to calculate the total items added to an order
  • WhatsApp is said to send the order in chat once it's created

WhatsApp is found to be making it easier for businesses to create new orders for customers available on the platform. The new experience would let business users add items that they are selling to a customer in the chat screen. WhatsApp is said to be currently testing the feature internally, though some of its references were spotted in a recent beta release for Android users. The instant messaging app has been working actively to enhance its shopping experience for some time.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.9.12 has carried references about the new business-focussed update that would be available through the 'Order' shortcut, which appeared in a previous beta release.

Once the shortcut is tapped, business users would get the option to add items they are about to sell to customers they are chatting with, as suggested by a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo.

whatsapp create order shortcut feature image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been spotted developing a new shortcut for business users
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp will let businesses add items/ products from their catalogue using the 'Catalogue' feature that was introduced in 2019. Business users can specify the quantity they are including in their order, and the app will then automatically calculate the subtotal and total number of items added. Once created, the order will be automatically sent to the chat, the beta tracking website reports.

Exact details on when the 'Order' shortcut will be available to users are yet to be announced. However, considering WhatsApp's historical records, it would take some time to reach even beta testers.

Last year, WhatsApp enabled businesses to manage their catalogues from its Web and desktop apps. It also in 2020 introduced an 'Add to Cart' button as well as a Shopping button to help businesses easily sell their products through the app.

