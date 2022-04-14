WhatsApp is found to be making it easier for businesses to create new orders for customers available on the platform. The new experience would let business users add items that they are selling to a customer in the chat screen. WhatsApp is said to be currently testing the feature internally, though some of its references were spotted in a recent beta release for Android users. The instant messaging app has been working actively to enhance its shopping experience for some time.

As reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.9.12 has carried references about the new business-focussed update that would be available through the 'Order' shortcut, which appeared in a previous beta release.

Once the shortcut is tapped, business users would get the option to add items they are about to sell to customers they are chatting with, as suggested by a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has been spotted developing a new shortcut for business users

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp will let businesses add items/ products from their catalogue using the 'Catalogue' feature that was introduced in 2019. Business users can specify the quantity they are including in their order, and the app will then automatically calculate the subtotal and total number of items added. Once created, the order will be automatically sent to the chat, the beta tracking website reports.

Exact details on when the 'Order' shortcut will be available to users are yet to be announced. However, considering WhatsApp's historical records, it would take some time to reach even beta testers.

Last year, WhatsApp enabled businesses to manage their catalogues from its Web and desktop apps. It also in 2020 introduced an 'Add to Cart' button as well as a Shopping button to help businesses easily sell their products through the app.