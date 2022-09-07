WhatsApp's latest update for iOS devices, version 2.22.18.76, is displaying an error for users trying to mute group or individual messages for 1 week. The WhatsApp bug automatically changes the mute duration from ‘1 week' to ‘8 hours'. However, there is no issue if a user chooses the duration as ‘8 hours' or ‘Always'. This is only limited to WhatsApp for iOS user who have updated the app to the latest available version. For those who are still on older versions, the mute duration limits work fine.

The latest version was rolled out on August 31 and offers several improvements, some of which “will roll out over in the coming weeks”, according to the information on WhatsApp Version History information. The WhatsApp bug is only being displayed to users who have switched to the latest version of the app on their iOS devices. However, the mute duration limits are working fine for those who are still using older versions of the app.

In other related development, WhatsApp will soon stop working on iPhone models running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions. The changes will reportedly begin to be in effect starting from October 24. In order to avoid this and continue using WhatsApp, users with older iPhones will need to upgrade their handsets to iOS 12 or newer versions to continue using WhatsApp.

Starting October 24, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users will be required to upgrade to a newer iPhone model if they want to use WhatsApp. Users will have no choice but to buy another phone that supports WhatsApp in order to continue using the messaging app.