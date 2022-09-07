Technology News
WhatsApp Bug on iOS Causes Chat Mute Feature to Automatically Switch to 8 Hours When Choosing 1 Week

The WhatsApp bug is only being affecting users who have updated to the latest 2.22.18.76 version on their iOS devices.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 13:27 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mourizal Zativa

WhatsApp will soon stop working on iPhone models running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions

Highlights
  • The feature works fine on older WhatsApp for iOS versions
  • WhatsApp bug changes mute duration from 1 week to 8 hours
  • The latest WhatsApp for iOS update rolled out on August 31

WhatsApp's latest update for iOS devices, version 2.22.18.76, is displaying an error for users trying to mute group or individual messages for 1 week. The WhatsApp bug automatically changes the mute duration from ‘1 week' to ‘8 hours'. However, there is no issue if a user chooses the duration as ‘8 hours' or ‘Always'. This is only limited to WhatsApp for iOS user who have updated the app to the latest available version. For those who are still on older versions, the mute duration limits work fine.

WhatsApp for iOS is showing a bug for users who have installed the latest update with version number 2.22.18.76. While trying to mute a group or individual message notifications for a week, WhatsApp is seemingly changing the duration to ‘8 hours'. We tested this on our iOS devices and the bug appears to be present.

The latest version was rolled out on August 31 and offers several improvements, some of which “will roll out over in the coming weeks”, according to the information on WhatsApp Version History information. The WhatsApp bug is only being displayed to users who have switched to the latest version of the app on their iOS devices. However, the mute duration limits are working fine for those who are still using older versions of the app.

In other related development, WhatsApp will soon stop working on iPhone models running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions. The changes will reportedly begin to be in effect starting from October 24. In order to avoid this and continue using WhatsApp, users with older iPhones will need to upgrade their handsets to iOS 12 or newer versions to continue using WhatsApp.

Starting October 24, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users will be required to upgrade to a newer iPhone model if they want to use WhatsApp. Users will have no choice but to buy another phone that supports WhatsApp in order to continue using the messaging app.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
