Meta is gearing to deploy its signature Bitmoji-like avatars to its instant messaging app, WhatsApp. The feature will first reach a bunch of randomly selected beta testers on Android as part of its upcoming 2.22.23.9 app upgrade, as per a report. A new category called ‘Avatar' is said to appear inside the app on the settings menu. Users will reportedly be able to customise their avatars on WhatsApp and they would make for a bunch of auto-generated stickers. Sooner than later, these avatars are expected to be rolled out to a wider userbase for WhatsApp in the coming days.

WABetaInfo feature tracker, along with some more beta users of the app have spotted the avatar feature on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to set up an avatar to some lucky beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android!



An avatar is the best way to express yourself on WhatsApp: let's configure an avatar so you can share personalized stickers with your friends.https://t.co/rISRcluygb pic.twitter.com/E5cBNqKEtF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 21, 2022

#WhatsApp now supports Avatars, and the privacy menu has been elevated to the top of the menu. You can use your Avatar as a profile picture and send it as a sticker. pic.twitter.com/zcWVpxbJIO — Saadh Jawwadh (@SaadhJawwadh) October 21, 2022

Meta, formerly Facebook, first introduced avatars on Messenger and the News Feed in 2019. A year later in 2020, these digital avatars also paved way to be used in Facebook comments and stories.

As part of Meta's Web3 twist, the social networking giant has given a rather 3-D twist to its avatars before releasing them on Instagram. At the time, Aigerim Shorman, Meta's general manager for avatars and identity, had called the introduction of these avatars Meta's efforts toward building out its idea of the metaverse.

Despite Mark Zuckerberg's attempts of adding metaverse-focussed features in its products, Meta's metaverse division reported losses of a whopping $2.81 billion (roughly Rs. 22,410 crore) in the second quarter of 2022. Despite the financial dip however, Meta wishes to continue working on its metaverse services. For now, it remains unclear by when would WhatsApp bring the avatar feature to all of its users.

Meanwhile, the photo-messaging app has lined-up other features also that are scheduled for release in the coming days. Last week, for instance, WhatsApp began rolling-out the ability of editing messages on its platform. When the feature rolls out, WhatsApp would give users 15 minutes to edit the messages.

