Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Communities Feature Spotted Again, WhatsApp Business to Allow Cover Photo: Reports

WhatsApp Communities Feature Spotted Again, WhatsApp Business to Allow Cover Photo: Reports

WhatsApp Communities is said to allow group admins to combine similar groups for easier access.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 February 2022 12:43 IST
WhatsApp Communities Feature Spotted Again, WhatsApp Business to Allow Cover Photo: Reports

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Business accounts said to get a camera button to add a cover photo next to the profile picture

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's cover photo is said to be exclusive to WhatsApp Business
  • Communities feature was spotted with WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.4.0.75
  • WhatsApp's cover photo feature said to be similar to Facebook

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding a couple of new functions to its regular version as well as the WhatsApp business version. For the former, the Meta-owned instant messaging service is planning to let users create Communities through a future update. The new Communities feature will give group admins a bit more control and will be able to link groups together. With a future WhatsApp Business update, users will be able to set a cover photo for their profile and the feature may not release for regular WhatsApp accounts.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging service is working on giving group admins the ability to create Communities on WhatsApp. The feature is currently under development but was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.4.0.75 update. The WhatsApp Communities feature is said to make it easier for group admins to manage various groups by combining them at one place for easier access. Furthermore, with the Communities feature, admins will be able to reach out to all group members at once.

Another report by WABetaInfo states that WhatsApp Business is getting a new function that will allow users to set a cover photo on their profile — similar to Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn. The feature is currently under development and may take a while before it is rolled out. However, the report mentions that regular WhatsApp users may not get access to the feature.

The report mentions that in the WhatsApp Business account, users will see a Camera button on the right side that will let them add a cover photo. The cover photo will be visible to all visiting WhatsApp accounts. The report also mentions that the feature was spotted on WhatsApp Business for iOS but will also be available for WhatsApp Business for Android when it is rolled out.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp Communities, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Update
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Elon Musk Responds to New McDonald's Teaser, Dogecoin Surges
Poco Plans to Refresh Entire Lineup in India in First Half of 2022, New 5G Phones Coming

Related Stories

WhatsApp Communities Feature Spotted Again, WhatsApp Business to Allow Cover Photo: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.