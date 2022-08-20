WhatsApp has reportedly released the ability to view status updates within the chat list to some beta testers. The new feature is said have been rolled out with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.18.17, according to the report. The feature was reportedly under development earlier. The new feature is said to allow users to click on a contact's display picture within the chat list to view the status update. The report also highlighted that the new feature can be disabled by muting all status updates.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetainfo, the instant messaging platform has released the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.18.17 to some beta testers. In the new beta version, WhatsApp has reportedly added the ability for users to view status updates from their contacts within the chat list.

The Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, will reportedly allow users to click on a contact's display picture to directly view their status updates in their chat list. The report also mentioned that this feature can be disabled by muting all status updates in the WhatsApp for Android app. As per the report, the feature could be rolled out to more beta testers in the coming weeks. The above mentioned beta version is also expected to be released for iOS in the future, the report added. WhatsApp is yet to officially announce the release timeline of this feature.

Recently, the instant messaging platform released the WhatsApp Windows native app. The company had also released the beta version of the native app for Mac users. The company claims that the native app for Windows increases reliability and speed. It is said to have been designed and optimised for desktop operating systems, according to WhatsApp.

According to an earlier report, WhatsApp has started rolling out a beta version of the app for Android with the undo delete message feature. Users can reportedly recover the messages that have been deleted accidentally.