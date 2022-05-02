Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March, Received 407 Ban Appeals

WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March, Received 407 Ban Appeals

WhatsApp has received a total of 597 grievances from users across India.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 2 May 2022 15:46 IST
WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March, Received 407 Ban Appeals

Photo Credit: Unsplash

WhatsApp has banned over 1.85 million accounts in March 2022

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has released its tenth user safety monthly report
  • WhatsApp has actioned some accounts for violating terms
  • 13 requests related to safety were also raised by the users

WhatsApp has taken action in response to grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp and has banned over 1.85 million accounts in the month of March 2022. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp has released its tenth User Safety Monthly Report, which shows that the company has actioned some accounts in India through its prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp's Terms of Service. The report details user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp to combat abuse on the platform.

The latest WhatsApp India Monthly report under the Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, details the information for the period from March 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022. The report shows that a total of 597 grievances were sent by users out of which 112 were related to accounting support, 407 were related to banning appeals, 37 were related to product support, 13 were related to safety, and the rest of the 28 were related to other support. Out of these, only 74 requests were actioned, all of which belonged to the ban appeal category. It is important to note that taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the user complaint. Users can send grievances to WhatsApp, on grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com or send a letter to the India Grievance Officer via post. WhatsApp also has its own tools and resources deployed to stop abuse and other harmful activity.

Explaining the process of tackling abuses on the platform, WhatsApp says, "the abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, received in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve effectiveness over time. We have detailed our on-platform capabilities to identify and ban accounts in this white paper."

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of March 2022. This tenth user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 1.8 million accounts in the month of March," commented a WhatsApp spokesperson.

Moreover, WhatsApp had banned over 1.4 million Indian accounts in February, as per the report released last month.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp User Safety Report, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Ban Appeal
Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Starts May 4 With Deals, Discounts on iPhone 13, More
FIFA+ Unveils First Indian Documentary, Maitanam, an Ode to Kerala's Love for Football
WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March, Received 407 Ban Appeals
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  2. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  4. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  5. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March 2022
  6. How to Send Money Using UPI Without Internet
  7. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested in Panel Leak, Display Differences Tipped
  9. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  10. Moto G52 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Gives Aerial Perspective on the Perseverance Landing Gear on Mars Surface
  3. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  4. Crypto Players Need to Register With Belgium’s Finance Regulator to Set Shop in Nation
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets May 2022 Android Security Patch in Italy: Report
  6. Crossbeats Ignite Lyt Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display Launched in India: Here Are the Details
  7. Global Tablet, Chromebook Shipments Decline in Q1 2022: IDC
  8. Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
  9. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method
  10. Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.