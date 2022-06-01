Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals

WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals

WhatsApp has actioned a total of 122 ban appeals received from users across India.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:51 IST
WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals

WhatsApp received 13 grievances related to the safety appeals in April 2022

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has released its 11th user safety monthly report
  • WhatsApp has actioned 1 account related to other support grievance
  • WhatsApp has its own tool to stop abuse on the platform

WhatsApp has released its 11th user safety monthly report, which shows that the company has actioned some accounts in India through its prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp's Terms of Service. In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp has taken action in response to grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms of WhatsApp and has banned over 1.66 million accounts in the month of April 2022. The company released April's safety report on June 1, 2022.

WhatsApp's India Monthly report under the Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, shows the information for the period from April 1 to April 30, 2022. The report shows that a total of 844 grievances were sent by users out of which 90 were related to accounting support, 670 were related to banning appeals, 34 were related to product support, 13 were related to safety, and the rest of the 37 were related to other support. Out of these, only 123 requests were actioned, all of which belonged to the ban appeal category, except for the 1 belonging to the other support grievance. It is important to note that taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result of the user complaint. Users can send grievances to WhatsApp, on grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com or send a letter to the India Grievance Officer via post. WhatsApp also has its own tools and resources deployed to stop abuse and other harmful activity.

Commenting on the latest report, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "we are an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services in preventing and combating abuse. In addition to our safety features and controls, we employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts. We enable users to block contacts and to report problematic content and contacts to us from inside the app. We pay close attention to user feedback and engage with specialists in stemming misinformation, promoting cybersecurity, and preserving election integrity."

On the other hand, WhatsApp mentioned that it banned over 1.85 million accounts in March, in its previous monthly report released on May 1.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp User Safety Report, WhatsApp Ban Appeal, WhatsApp
Like Gig Economy, Crypto Gaming Is Sold With Promise of Convenience and Riches. In Practice It’s Deeply Exploitative
OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra

Related Stories

WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  2. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  3. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  4. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Series Tipped to Sport Qualcomm, MediaTek SoCs, 120W Charging
  6. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  7. Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in June
  8. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  9. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support
  2. Oppo Reno 8 RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Jupiter Wagons Enters Electric Mobility Market in Collaboration With EA GreenPower, to Launch Commercial EVs
  4. Oppo A57 Key Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  5. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra
  6. Researchers Develop Machine That Can Preserve Human Liver Outside Body for Several Days
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals
  8. Realme Pad X Tipped to Launch in India Before June 15, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Elon Musk Reportedly Warns Tesla Executives to Return to Office or Leave Company
  10. Interstellar Travel May Be Possible Without Spaceships in Future, Here's How
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.