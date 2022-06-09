Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future

WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future

WhatsApp is said to be in plans to also let its users import backups to Google Drive.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 June 2022 19:18 IST
WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

WhatsApp is working to allow Android users to import chat backups on their devices

Highlights
  • WhatsApp may add 'Export backup' option for exporting cloud backups
  • The app was earlier reported to get limited Google Drive quota
  • WhatsApp is also testing an update for businesses using multiple devices

WhatsApp is found to be working on an option to let users export their chat backups stored on Google Drive. The update would allow users to have their chat stored offline. The change has been reported to be in the works for Android users at this moment. Separately, WhatsApp has been spotted testing the ability to let its business users view the information of the device from where a message has been sent through their accounts. This will be useful for businesses given that they have multi-device support on WhatsApp — just like regular users.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is working on the option to let users export their chat backups from Google Drive to the local storage of their devices. The backup is said to have full chat history, including messages, images, videos, and other media files.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot to give us a glimpse of the feature that is yet to be available even to beta testers. The screenshot shows that users would get an Export backup option in the Chat backup settings to let them move their backups from Google Drive.

whatsapp export google drive backup image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is spotted working on an 'Export backup' option for Android users
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

It is reported by the source that in addition to allowing users to export chat backups, WhatsApp would introduce an option to import backups on Google Drive.

Earlier this year, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp backups on Google Drive would get limited storage allocation. The new discovery in that scenario would allow users to import their chat backups if they reach the particular threshold on Google Drive and store their backed-up data offline on their device. Users may also be able to upload their chat backups back to Google Drive when they have adequate space available.

Exact details on when WhatsApp would enable the option to export backups from Google Drive are yet to be revealed. It is also unclear whether WhatsApp would prefer allowing iOS users to export their backups stored on iCloud in a similar fashion.

In addition to the export backups option, WhatsApp has started testing the ability for its business users to let them view device information about their outgoing messages if there are other linked devices accessing the same account.

WABetaInfo reports that the change has been rolled out through WhatsApp Business for Android beta version 2.22.13.10 and WhatsApp Business for iOS beta version 22.12.0.73. It is also said to be in testing for businesses accessing the app using a desktop.

A couple of screenshots shared by WABetaInfo show that users will be able to see the name of the linked device from where the message was sent in the chats thread.

whatsapp sender device message information business android ios image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing an ability to let business users see from where they've sent a message
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

In the case of iOS, the screenshot suggests that users would see the word 'Admin' alongside the name of the device to indicate that the message was sent by a particular device.

The change is useful for businesses who are using the same account on multiple devices. It would allow them to track the device used for sending a particular message.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp backups, WhatsApp, Google Drive
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know

Related Stories

WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
  3. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  7. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  8. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
  9. The Boys to Peaky Blinders, the 9 Biggest Web Series in June
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details
  2. Twitter Pulled 9to5Mac, XDA Developers Accounts Due to Minimum Age Requirements
  3. MSI Titan, Raider, CreatorPro, Vector Gaming Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware
  4. WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know
  6. Garmin Vivosmart 5 With Up To 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality
  8. Strange Repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Originating From Distant Galaxy Detected by Scientists
  9. NASA’s Europa Clipper Main Body Completed, Soon to Explore Jupiter’s Moon
  10. Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.