WhatsApp Getting Automatic Albums on Windows Beta: Report

Automatic albums feature allows users to classify consecutive photos and videos sent over the chat window.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 June 2022 16:00 IST
WhatsApp automatically groups multiple files with the automatic album feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature
  • Automatic albums feature is present on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS
  • Automatic album feature helps to organise chat window

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out automatic albums feature on Windows beta. This functionality, which is already available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, would let users classify consecutive photos and videos sent over the chat window. When users send or receive more than three photos or videos consecutively, WhatsApp automatically groups them into an album to avoid wastage of scroll. Users would be able to see the full collection by tapping on the album. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is releasing the feature through its Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is adding the support for automatic albums in the Windows beta. With this update, media shared consecutively in a chat will be organised as a single album. As per the report, when users get more than three photos or videos consecutively, they can tap on the automatic album to view its full collection while using the UWP version of the app. The report includes a screenshot showing the automatic albums feature.

This feature is available to users who have installed the latest version of the Windows beta app from the Microsoft Store. However, this functionality is already present in the WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

Recently, WhatsApp reportedly added a feature to share view once photos and record voice notes on WhatsApp beta for Windows. Besides, WhatsApp reportedly started rolling out a new feature that lets the users add up to 512 members to a group chat. It is also testing a new undo option for deleted messages. With this, a new pop-up bar will appear at the bottom of the screen for a few seconds after a user deletes a message using the 'Delete for Me' option. It could also add support for sharing files up to 2GB in size with WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.13.6. At present, users can share documents up to 100MB in size.



Nithya P Nair

