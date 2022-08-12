Technology News
  • WhatsApp Group Admins Can Soon Approve or Reject New Participants on Android: Report

WhatsApp Group Admins Can Soon Approve or Reject New Participants on Android: Report

WhatsApp's new functionality could offer more power to group admins.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 August 2022 19:34 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ WhatsApp

Group admins could soon accept or decline incoming joining requests

Highlights
  • WhatsApp recently added the ability to silently exit groups
  • New feature will allow admins to decide who is allowed to join a group ch
  • WhatsApp may bring a new experience to all group admins in the future

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would give more control and power to group admins. The Meta-owned instant messaging app could soon add a new option called 'Approve new participants' that will allow group admins to determine who can join the group. It would make it easier for group admins to ensure privacy and reduce spam messages. The feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.22.18.9, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme, however, it is not yet available to testers.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging service is said to be working on a new feature that will allow group admins to decide who can join the group. Once released, the WhatsApp group settings will have an "Approve new participants" option where group admins can approve or reject the incoming requests from people who all want to join a particular group.

The report also includes a screenshot showing the new option, giving WhatsApp users an idea of what the feature might look like when it starts rolling out. In the screenshot, the Approve new participants option is seen under the group settings menu at the bottom of edit group admins option in WhatsApp group info. WhatsApp is likely to add a new section listing all current requests of users who want to join the group.

The messaging platform is said to be rolling out the update via the Google Play Beta programme, with the v2.22.18.9 beta for Android. The feature is still in development and is not visible to beta testers.

The development comes a few days after the Meta-owned social messaging platform announced a new privacy feature that lets participants exit silently from WhatsApp groups without letting other members know about their exit. This feature will allow users to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone, except the admins. Currently, WhatsApp shows an auto-generated notification when someone exits a group. The new functionality will be available to all users this month.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
